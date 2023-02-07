Read full article on original website
Joyce Wilburn Smith
Joyce Wilburn Smith, 77, of Center, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Tyler. She was born August 6, 1945. Visitation was Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with funeral service Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home. Bro. Gordon Vaughn officiated. Interment followed at Patroon Cemetery in the Patroon Community of Shelby County.
Outdoors Briefs
Brookeland’s Dakota Ebare sealed the deal on his first pro level win with a final-round limit weighing 32-4 in the MLF Toyota Series Southwestern Division season opener held January 25-27 on Sam Rayburn. Ebare ended the weather-shortened derby with a two-day total of 48-10 and banked $80,500, including a $35,000 Phoenix Boats bonus. Corrigan’s Wyatt Frankens sacked up 28-07 on Day 2 and finished second with 47-05.
SCSO hosting CPR/AED course
The Shelby County Sheriff ’s Office (SCSO) will host a CPR/AED course for anyone wanting to attend Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Two class times are available: 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The course will be held at the Windham Civic Center located at 146 Express Blvd in Center. The...
