ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes

Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the complex bill is still in its working stages, and other significant amendments are expected as early as next week. The latest draft of the bill was amended in […] The post House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Michigan House OKs Dem tax plan, could block income tax break

(The Center Square) – Michigan House lawmakers voted 56-53 on House Bill 4001, which aims to provide some tax relief, but also block an automatic, permanent tax break for all Michiganders triggered by an influx of money in state coffers. The package would increase the earned income tax credit from 6% to 30%, reduce taxes on public and private pensions, and possibly provide a $180 check to Michigan tax filers. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb appointed to Council of Governors for two-year term

President Biden has appointed Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors for a two-year term. The Council of Governors, established by President Obama in 2010, is a platform for increased coordination between the Federal government and state governments on national security issues. The council consists of 10 bipartisan governors from across the United States, including Ohio, Michigan, and Minnesota.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers

Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing. And senators are pointing to their less-stringent alternative as House lawmakers scramble to “tighten it up.” “Intent, and where that […] The post Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed

Property taxes are going up and so is the debate at the Statehouse. But is there really a problem to fix? Perhaps you should revoke my Hoosier card, but I am not a property tax hater. I sometimes over the years have felt my property tax bill wasn’t high enough to support services. And I […] The post Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
southarkansassun.com

New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law

The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
MICHIGAN STATE
wboi.org

Bill would encourage 'advanced recycling' in Indiana, but how much gets recycled?

State lawmakers want to encourage more companies that chemically recycle plastic to come to Indiana. Things like toothpaste tubes often can’t be recycled because they’re made up of multiple kinds of plastic and certain additives. Companies like Brightmark in northeast Indiana use heat and chemical processes to break down plastics into materials that can be used again.
INDIANA STATE
doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

General Assembly leaders say property tax relief possible but not guaranteed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top leaders in the Indiana House said relief from soaring property taxes might come too late for this tax year. House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, told reporters this week members of the House Ways and Means Committee are still figuring out the best way to provide relief to taxpayers. According to Redfin, home values statewide are up by nearly 5% over last year. This drives up a home’s assessed valuation, which, in turn, increases property taxes. Huston said lawmakers haven’t yet decided whether relief would take the form of some sort of property tax credit or a refund.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit for employers

A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana suing Biden administration to protect Hoosiers’ gun rights

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana has filed a new lawsuit in hopes of protecting Hoosiers’ Second Amendment rights. Attorney General Todd Rokita says the state is suing the Biden administration in order to challenge a recent rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he believes infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy