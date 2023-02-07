Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill would let Indiana utilities charge ratepayers for 'unexpected,' additional costs
A state House bill, HB 1417, aims to undo the effect of an Indiana Supreme Court decision over Duke Energy’s coal ash waste — which is what’s leftover when you burn coal. It would allow utilities to recover the cost of “unexpected events” that ended up being...
House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes
Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the complex bill is still in its working stages, and other significant amendments are expected as early as next week. The latest draft of the bill was amended in […] The post House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Michigan House OKs Dem tax plan, could block income tax break
(The Center Square) – Michigan House lawmakers voted 56-53 on House Bill 4001, which aims to provide some tax relief, but also block an automatic, permanent tax break for all Michiganders triggered by an influx of money in state coffers. The package would increase the earned income tax credit from 6% to 30%, reduce taxes on public and private pensions, and possibly provide a $180 check to Michigan tax filers. ...
95.3 MNC
Governor Holcomb appointed to Council of Governors for two-year term
President Biden has appointed Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors for a two-year term. The Council of Governors, established by President Obama in 2010, is a platform for increased coordination between the Federal government and state governments on national security issues. The council consists of 10 bipartisan governors from across the United States, including Ohio, Michigan, and Minnesota.
Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers
Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing. And senators are pointing to their less-stringent alternative as House lawmakers scramble to “tighten it up.” “Intent, and where that […] The post Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wboi.org
Indiana House passes bill to stop taxing active-duty military income by 2027
For years, the Hoosier veteran and active duty military population has shrunk. Census data shows the number of Indiana residents who are serving or have served at home or stationed overseas decreased significantly between 2020 and 2010. In an effort to address that decline, Indiana lawmakers passed House Bill 1034...
Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed
Property taxes are going up and so is the debate at the Statehouse. But is there really a problem to fix? Perhaps you should revoke my Hoosier card, but I am not a property tax hater. I sometimes over the years have felt my property tax bill wasn’t high enough to support services. And I […] The post Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
With little fanfare, lawsuit venue change legislation plows ahead
Last year’s version of a bill allowing residents to challenge agency orders in their home counties earned broad support in the Ohio House and Senate. It also earned a quick veto from the governor.
southarkansassun.com
New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law
The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
wboi.org
Bill would encourage 'advanced recycling' in Indiana, but how much gets recycled?
State lawmakers want to encourage more companies that chemically recycle plastic to come to Indiana. Things like toothpaste tubes often can’t be recycled because they’re made up of multiple kinds of plastic and certain additives. Companies like Brightmark in northeast Indiana use heat and chemical processes to break down plastics into materials that can be used again.
wtvbam.com
Fink says Whitmer $79 billion budget proposal would grow the size of state government
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – 35th District Republican State Representative Andrew Fink said on Thursday that Governor Whitmer’s $79 billion budget request grows the size of government in the State of Michigan. Fink is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. He was not happy about the lack of...
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
State agencies lost millions of dollars in property & equipment paid for by taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Investigates has obtained a database that details property state agencies have reported missing or stolen. The data shows dozens of state offices reported hundreds of missing and stolen items in recent years, costing taxpayers millions of dollars. What’s missing. State agencies own a lot of...
WISH-TV
General Assembly leaders say property tax relief possible but not guaranteed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top leaders in the Indiana House said relief from soaring property taxes might come too late for this tax year. House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, told reporters this week members of the House Ways and Means Committee are still figuring out the best way to provide relief to taxpayers. According to Redfin, home values statewide are up by nearly 5% over last year. This drives up a home’s assessed valuation, which, in turn, increases property taxes. Huston said lawmakers haven’t yet decided whether relief would take the form of some sort of property tax credit or a refund.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Work-share can prevent layoffs. Senators want to bring program to Indiana while federal funds last
Thousands of Hoosiers lose jobs to lay-offs or closures annually. Hundreds of workers are already set to be affected by scheduled layoffs or closures this year, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice page. Some lawmakers want to give Indiana employers a new option to...
95.3 MNC
Indiana’s first transgender policy proposal this year advances out of House committee
Indiana’s first transgender policy proposal this year has advanced out of a House committee. The house bill would prohibit the Indiana Department of Correction from using any state or federal dollars to provide sexual reassignment surgery to state prison inmates. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, one inmate...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit for employers
A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …
Lawmakers continue to battle as Whitmer’s tax plan passes House
There's an old saying: when you have the votes, you vote. when you don't, you talk.
WTHR
How much does lost and stolen state property cost taxpayers?
Each year, the state of Indiana buys millions of dollars in property and equipment using our tax dollars. 13 Investigates found hundreds of items are now missing.
Indiana suing Biden administration to protect Hoosiers’ gun rights
INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana has filed a new lawsuit in hopes of protecting Hoosiers’ Second Amendment rights. Attorney General Todd Rokita says the state is suing the Biden administration in order to challenge a recent rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he believes infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights. According to the […]
