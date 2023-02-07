INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top leaders in the Indiana House said relief from soaring property taxes might come too late for this tax year. House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, told reporters this week members of the House Ways and Means Committee are still figuring out the best way to provide relief to taxpayers. According to Redfin, home values statewide are up by nearly 5% over last year. This drives up a home’s assessed valuation, which, in turn, increases property taxes. Huston said lawmakers haven’t yet decided whether relief would take the form of some sort of property tax credit or a refund.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO