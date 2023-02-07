Just 36 Points Separates LeBron James From NBA All-Time Scoring Record
"NBA fans are on record watch this week as Lakers forward LeBron James is set to break the all-time scoring record. The record, which is currently held by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was set in April 1984 — eight months before James was even born. Now, he approaches the historic mark as the third-oldest active player in the league behind the Golden State Warriors' Andre Igoudala and Miami's Udonis Haslem. James has been on a tear all season long and is averaging 30 points per game, the highest in his 20-year career. With Abdul-Jabbar's total sitting at 38,387, James could very well break the record tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 36 more points. In an interview with the Orange County Registe r, James seemingly will let others decide if snatching the scoring title makes him the G.O.A.T. "I feel like I'm the best basketball player that ever played the game," he said. "That's just my confidence, that's just what I bring to the table, what I possess. But as far as if the scoring record gets me to another level, I don't know." Tickets to Tuesday night's game at Crypto.com Arena remain available for purchase on resale sites like Stubhub and SeatGeek. For an upper level seat, prices are ranging from $150 to $230, meanwhile closer to the floor, prices have been set well about $1,000. 36 points is an attainable number for King James to hit on Tuesday. Over the last 10 games, he has averaged 37.4 points, and in three of those games he scored 40 or more points. If James doesn't break the record in the game against OKC, he will likely break it later in the week when the Lakers play Giannis Antetekoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Thursday "
