Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Related
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame
Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
See the Tear-Jerking Moment Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Son Matteo in Person
Watch: Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Matteo In-Person. If you thought seeing Nikki Bella walking down the aisle was going to be an emotional moment, wait until you watch this. While Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella head off to Paris in part three of E!'s four-part wedding special...
Allison Holker Seeks Control of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Estate After He Died Without a Will
Allison Holker is taking steps to control Stephen "Twitch" Boss' estate after he died without a will. On Feb. 8, the former So You Think You Can Dance star filed a California Spousal Property Petition, partly to prove that she is actually the wife of the person who passed away.
Real Housewives' Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Transformation
Watch: Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Journey. Kyle Richards is getting candid on her sobriety. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that she hasn't drank alcohol in nearly seven months as part of her health and fitness journey. "Truth is I don't miss...
Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health
Watch: Britney Spears & Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health. Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about her well-being. Amid reports that the singer, 41, has been struggling with her mental health and that there had been plans for an intervention, she took to Instagram to address the matter for herself.
Why Mean Girls’ Rajiv Surendra Quit Hollywood
Rajiv Surendra is getting candid about life after acting. The actor, who played Kevin G in Mean Girls, recently reflected on his decision to take a step back from Hollywood in the years after the...
An Ode to Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends
Watch: Jennifer Aniston's TikTok Doppelganger Will Make Your Jaw Drop. The most iconic 'do on television. We're, of course, talking about Jennifer Aniston's signature "Rachel" hairstyle on Friends. In fact, the haircut became so wildly popular that it practically became a character in its own right. So, with the superstar turning 54 Feb. 11, we felt it was only right to take a closer look at "The Rachel" and her other notable hair moments on the popular sitcom.
Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mom For Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes
The way fans saw Emma Roberts' son Rhodes' face for the first time is kind of a funny story. The Scream Queens star jokingly called out her mom on social media for posting a snap of the 2-year-old...
Taylor Swift's Grammys After-Party Outfit Featured a Nod to Joe Alwyn
It might not be a cardigan but Taylor Swift found a subtle way to celebrate her love with her after-party ensemble. After the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, the "All Too Well" singer thew an epic party...
Why Adam Devine Decided to Speak Out Amid Adam Levine Scandal
When Adam Devine got hundreds of hate messages last year, it made him wonder. In the midst of Adam Levine's cheating scandal last September, the Workaholics star shared a social media post clarifying that he was not, in fact, the singer at the center of the allegations. As Devine recently explained, his public quip only came after a big case of mistaken identity.
See Every Star Turning New York Fashion Week 2023 Into Their Own Personal Runway
Watch: NYFW 2023: See ALL the Celebrities in Attendance. New York Fashion Week 2023 has officially begun and the world's biggest designers are ready to showcase their brand-new pieces. From Feb. 10 to Feb. 15, trendsetters like Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, Dennis Basso and Michael Kors...
Prepare to Swoon Over the Best Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023
If you're craving new fashion trends, then look no further. New York Fashion Week kicked off to a satisfying start on Feb. 10, with designers from all over serving a scrumptious assortment of fabulous clothes from the fall/winter 2023 collections. Case in point? Christian Siriano brought a fashion fantasy to the runway with whimsical pieces straight out of a fairy tale, while Prabal Gurung created risqué gowns for those entering their villain era.
E! News
234K+
Followers
61K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0