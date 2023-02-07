ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source

There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. ​She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame

Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
E! News

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

Watch: Britney Spears & Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health. Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about her well-being. Amid reports that the singer, 41, has been struggling with her mental health and that there had been plans for an intervention, she took to Instagram to address the matter for herself.
E! News

Why Mean Girls’ Rajiv Surendra Quit Hollywood

Rajiv Surendra is getting candid about life after acting. The actor, who played Kevin G in Mean Girls, recently reflected on his decision to take a step back from Hollywood in the years after the...
E! News

An Ode to Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

Watch: Jennifer Aniston's TikTok Doppelganger Will Make Your Jaw Drop. The most iconic 'do on television. We're, of course, talking about Jennifer Aniston's signature "Rachel" hairstyle on Friends. In fact, the haircut became so wildly popular that it practically became a character in its own right. So, with the superstar turning 54 Feb. 11, we felt it was only right to take a closer look at "The Rachel" and her other notable hair moments on the popular sitcom.
E! News

Why Adam Devine Decided to Speak Out Amid Adam Levine Scandal

When Adam Devine got hundreds of hate messages last year, it made him wonder. In the midst of Adam Levine's cheating scandal last September, the Workaholics star shared a social media post clarifying that he was not, in fact, the singer at the center of the allegations. As Devine recently explained, his public quip only came after a big case of mistaken identity.
E! News

Prepare to Swoon Over the Best Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

If you're craving new fashion trends, then look no further. New York Fashion Week kicked off to a satisfying start on Feb. 10, with designers from all over serving a scrumptious assortment of fabulous clothes from the fall/winter 2023 collections. Case in point? Christian Siriano brought a fashion fantasy to the runway with whimsical pieces straight out of a fairy tale, while Prabal Gurung created risqué gowns for those entering their villain era.
