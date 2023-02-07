Read full article on original website
10 vivid and eye-catching Houston art events draw on moments of zen and reel talent
February brings us a moment of Zen and the art of, well ... art with a new exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts. Also on our must-see art list: shows that illustrate Houston’s strong art ties to cultures and traditions around the world, the city’s teen artists see their future, and blockbuster spring exhibitions blooming early.“Alexis Pye: You really livin: A world that was always full of yellow sun, green trees, a blue sea and black people” at Lawndale (now through March 11)Inspired by the writings of Jamaica Kincaid, Pye’s painting for this show reflect on people from her...
Aaron Bludorn's new eatery tops Texas Monthly's best new restaurants, with 2 more local favorites on the list
Texas Monthly editor Patricia Sharpe has published her list of Texas’s Best New Restaurants in 2023. Numbered one to 10, it’s open to establishments that opened between December 1, 2021 and December 1, 2022, and it must be a restaurant's first Texas location. Notably, it’s Texas Monthly’s first ranked list of best new restaurants since 2020. Due to the challenges restaurants faced in 2021 and 2022, the magazine shared a longer list of favorite dishes and drinks from restaurants across the state. Now, the article has returned to its familiar format. After riffing on a few topics, including the rise of shareable...
Galveston's eagerly anticipated boutique hotel taps rising star chef to lead 'fine-ish' dining restaurant
The Hotel Lucine, Galveston’s eagerly anticipated, boutique hotel, has made a key hire ahead of its opening this spring. Thorough Fare hospitality group parters Bobby Heugel and Justin Yu, who will oversee the hotel’s food and beverage operations, have named Leila Ortiz as executive chef. A veteran of celebrity chef David Chang’s celebrated New York restaurant Momofuku Noodle Bar and the former sous chef and operations manager for the late, lamented Houston restaurant UB Preserv, Ortiz will oversee the kitchens for both the hotel’s lobby bar and The Fancy, the property’s “fine-ish dining” main restaurant. Overall, the chef will look...
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more
An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
Good taste: What your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor says about where you shop in Houston
It is that time of year again. Girl Scout cookie season officially launches in Houston on Saturday, February 11. Just in time for Super Bowl LVII and Valentine's Day celebrations, entrepreneurial-spirited Girl Scouts will be knocking on doors and selling delicious treats in front of major retailers all over the city. From February to April each year, Girl Scout cookies outsell every other cookie on the market, bringing in an impressive $800 million. One hundred percent of the money earned by area troops stays in Houston and is used for council-sponsored programs, events, properties, training, and scholarships.Typically, 12 to 13...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This Super Bowl weekend offers plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the city and region before the big game, starting with Mardi Gras! Galveston and a grand opening of the long-awaited Land Bridge and prairie at Memorial Park.Outdoor fun aside, look for art openings, compelling stage productions, and a starry-eyed, '90s romantic classic film. Foodie fun and a cheesy bash to toast the Super Bowl add the the gridiron glory. (Planning a big game throwdown? Check out these restaurants for catering and get wine tips from our Wine Guy, Chris Shepherd.)Enjoy; here are your best bets for the...
Top 5 Houston Suburbs
Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
Nashville-style chicken franchise Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opens Bay Area location
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken (not pictured) opened a new location in the Bay Area offering chicken that requires a waiver at its spiciest. (Courtesy Pexels) Virginia-based franchise Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opened a new location at 2410 Bay Area Blvd. E., Houston, in January. The franchise offers Nashville-style chicken at...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
Kirsten West Savali Among Houston’s Top 50 ‘Women We Admire’ In Leadership
Sometimes the woman you admire is in your own camp.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
An Exciting New Chef-Driven Restaurant Will Debut in the Woodlands Next Week
The countdown has begun, as one of Houston’s most talented female chefs is gearing up to debut her first restaurant in the Woodlands next week. Named Xalisko Cocina Mexicana, after the Mexican state of Jalisco, the project is the first for chef Beatriz Martines, the former corporate chef and culinary director at Hugo Ortega’s H-Town Restaurant Group.
6 Houston hotels check in as best in Texas in coveted annual ranking
Finding hotel accommodations for that next vacation or staycation in Texas just got a lot easier. A new list released by US News and & World Report has ranked six Houston hotels among the best in the state. The publication collects its information through hotel ratings, customer reviews, and industry award analysis.Houston’s only double five-star hotel and spa The Post Oak Hotel was awarded the No. 1 spot, known for its “tropical sanctuary” pool, nine restaurants and bars, and ultra-modern room amenities and decor. In another US News & World Report article, The Post Oak was ranked the No. 31...
Our Story, Our History | Preserving Black history in Houston's Fourth Ward
HOUSTON — The Fourth Ward in Houston is sometimes called the "Mother Ward." In it, you'll find the African-American Library at the Gregory School. It's a building with a long history and many stories to tell. The galleries that line the hallways are filled with photos that capture moments...
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
Changing locations: Sweet & Boozy moves to more intimate space in Katy's LaCenterra
Sweet & Boozy sells a variety of ice cream flavors for kids, such as the Thunderup loaded with toppings, as well as alcohol-infused ice cream flavors for adults. (Courtesy Sweet & Boozy) Ice cream shop Sweet & Boozy is relocating its headquarters and corporate store to a new space in...
Duran Duran looks to the future with expansive tour coming to Houston
English new wave band Duran Duran has made plans for an expansive version of "The Future Past Tour" in 2023, which include a stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on June 9.They will visit 26 cities across North America over the course of four months, starting on May 27 at a festival in Napa Valley, California. In addition to the Houston stop, they will also play in Austin on June 6 and Dallas on June 10.The longer arena tour is in contrast to their 2022 tour, which only went to 11 cities, including a lone Texas...
2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston
Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
