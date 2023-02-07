Read full article on original website
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
Fairfield Sun Times
New reports on Medicaid in Montana shared by Montana Healthcare Foundation
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Healthcare Foundation (MHF) shared new reports on Medicaid in Montana and how the Medicaid expansion program is supporting economic activity. A new report on Montana Medicaid shows a decrease in ER visits by 11% overall and that more than 40% for people with preventable dental emergencies.
mtpr.org
Veterans can now get free emergency mental health care at all medical facilities
Montana Veterans Affairs (VA) officials say all veterans with and without benefits can now get free emergency mental health care at any medical facility, including non-VA facilities. They can also receive residential and outpatient crisis services. The new rule aims to reduce suicide among Montana veterans. Montana Veterans of Foreign...
‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say
More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fines for Montana Human Traffickers Increased to $400,000
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) -Senate Bill 265, which will drastically increase the fines on criminals convicted of human trafficking, had its first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. The bill, sponsored by Senator Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, would fine convicted human traffickers $400,000 for their crimes. “We need to...
If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons
If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bill Would Hold Montana Judges to Higher Ethical Standards
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Judges in Montana would come under stricter ethical standards if a bill sponsored by State Senator Greg Hertz is passed in the Montana Legislature. KGVO News spoke with Hertz on Wednesday morning about Senate Bill 252. Senate Bill 252 would hold Judges to Higher Ethical...
First To Worst? A Look At The Best And Worst Schools In Montana.
There are a lot of factors to be considered when it comes to higher education. What type of degrees does the school offer? How are the professors? Does the location of the school come into play? How much is the tuition? Is it in-state or out-of-state? What's the social scene like? What about Greek life?
NBCMontana
State extends recommendation to cancel equine events in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Department of Livestock extended its recommendation for the cancellation of equine events in Flathead County through Feb. 17. The state quarantined an equine event and boarding facility in response to the diagnosis of a fourth premises with equine herpes virus in Flathead County. Horses at...
Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for
Montana spends $3.5 million a year to make sure that students in public schools learn about Indigenous culture in the classrooms. But an advocate told lawmakers on Monday that more than half of that funding for “Indian Education for All” has not been accounted for. Though a current lawsuit, filed by Montana tribes, alleges that […] The post Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
keyzradio.com
How To Make A Montanan Seethe, Do One Of The Following
Tourism is a big part of the Montana economy so we are a generally a pretty welcoming state. But there are a few things that if we catch you doing in our state, we're going to mutter under our breathe about you. I came to Montana from college in Minnesota...
Groovy Man…Montana’s 10 Best Cannabis Store Names Are Hilarious
Here in Montana, cannabis is a big business. Now that Montana allows the recreational use of hippie lettuce, there are all kinds of different locations where one can go to find the herb of their choice. Not only have Montanans been enjoying themselves, but the state is enjoying the perks...
mtpr.org
Gianforte's child tax credit proposal moves to the House floor
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposal to create a child tax credit for families with children under the age of 6 is advancing in the state Legislature. House Bill 268, which would offer an annual $1,200 credit for each child a family has younger than 6, was amended twice before passing out of the House Taxation Committee Tuesday. The first change would require parents to provide proof of income to claim the credit, which Democrats argued would exclude retired grandparents caring for children.
Montana Consumers, Remember These Resources When Spending Big Money
I stumbled upon something unexpected recently. I was working on a story and doing a little background research. I ended up on the Montana Department of Justice website, specifically, the Consumer Protection site and I noticed a feature I'd never seen before. Look Up Information About Montana Businesses. If you...
Montana students balk at ‘just the facts’
This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Jane Doe No More
Kristi Bice shares the mission of Jane Doe No More – to help survivors of sexual abuse and sexual assault by providing advocacy, support, and education. Kristi talks about her involvement with the organization. She is a part of the speak outreach team for Jane Doe No More in Montana. More information, opportunities to donate, the ability to become an outreach team member, events, and other educational content can be found on the Jane Doe No More website.
Negative Tests! Some Good (Finally) Montana Brucellosis News
With a sampling this size, here's hoping it is a very good sign for a popular Montana wildlife species. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been involved in a multi-year "Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance Project." The elk just tested were captured last month in the Pioneer Mountains northwest of Dillon.
