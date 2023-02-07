ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Retailers With the Best Kitchen Appliance Deals in February

By Jennifer Taylor
 3 days ago
It’s time to give your kitchen an upgrade. Since the weather outside is frightful, February is the perfect month for this indoor project.

Whether you’re doing a major kitchen remodel or simply want to purchase a new appliance or two, there are plenty of savings to be had. Shopping around at your favorite retailers can allow you to save up to hundreds of dollars per appliance, which can quickly add up to a thousand or more in savings when purchasing several.

Many major retailers are bringing the savings this month, but in some cases, you can also save big by shopping directly from the brand. Here’s a look at seven retailers and brands with amazing kitchen appliance deals this month.

Home Depot

  • The GE 17.5-Cubic Foot Top Freezer in white is on sale for $698, a 22% drop from its original price of $899.
  • Get the LG Electronics 26-Cubic Foot French Door Smart Refrigerator With Ice and Water Dispenser in PrintProof Stainless Steel for $2,098 — originally priced at $2,799.
  • Save big on a GE 24-inch Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher With Steam Clean and 52 dBA, currently priced at $478 from its original price of $729.
  • Originally priced at $379, the Frigidaire 30-inch 1.8-Cubic Foot Over the Range Microwave in stainless steel is on sale for $298.
  • Score an Empava 30-inch Electric Induction Modular Cooktop in black with four elements for $503.99 — a 22% savings from its original price of $646.69.

Costco

  • Through Feb. 19, take $130 off the Ancona 34-Inch Gas Cooktop with Five Jet Nozzle Burner, for a sale price of $369.99.
  • Save $90 on the Ancona Vintage Style Convertible White Wall Pyramid Range Hood With 440 Cubic Feet Per Minute, priced at $309.99 through Feb. 19.

Walmart

  • Originally priced at $219.99, the LG Neo Chef 1.5-Cubic Foot Countertop Microwave in stainless steel is currently listed for $169.

Best Buy

  • Save $370 on the Amana 4.8-Cubic Foot Freestanding Electric Range in stainless steel, currently priced at $499.99.
  • Enjoy savings of $100 on the Insignia 21-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator in stainless steel, which can be yours for $749.99.
  • Regularly priced at $1,949.99, the Samsung 27.3-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator With Family Hub in stainless is on clearance for $1,499.99.
  • Priced at $799.99, the Samsung 36-Inch Built-In Gas Cooktop with five burners in stainless steel offers a savings of $145.
  • Take $105 off the Samsung 24-Inch Top Control Built-In Dishwasher, currently priced at $479.99.
  • Custom panel ready, get the Samsung Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher With StormWash-Plus and Smart Dry for $879.99, a savings of $155.
  • Get the Samsung 30-Inch Built-In Gas Cooktop with four burners in black stainless steel for $699.99, originally priced at $944.99.

Whirlpool

  • Save $240 on the Whirlpool 5.3-Cubic Foot Electric Range With Keep Warm Setting, on sale for $679.
  • Originally priced at $209, the Whirlpool 0.5-Cubic Foot Countertop Microwave With Add 30 Seconds Option is on sale for $188.
  • Get a Whirlpool 15-Inch Undercounter Wine Center With Towel Handle Bar for $1,259 — a savings of $140.
  • Regularly priced at $999, the 28-Inch Wide Top Freezer Refrigerator — 16 cubic feet —  is on sale for $899.

Kitchen Aid

  • On sale for $899, the KitchenAid 39 dBA Dishwasher in PrintShield Finish With Third Level Utensil Rack offers savings of $250.
  • Score the KitchenAid 30-Inch Five-Burner Gas Cooktop for $1,349, on sale from its standard price of $1,499.
  • Available in stainless steel or panel ready, the 24-Inch Undercounter Refrigerator With Stainless Steel Door is on sale for $2,159, offering a savings of $240.
  • Regularly priced at $2,799, the 20-Cubic Foot, 36-Inch Width Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator With Interior Dispense in stainless steel is on sale for $2,519.

Target

  • Save 31% on the Ninja Two-in-One Flip Toaster, Two-Slice Toaster, Compact Toaster Oven, on sale for $89.99.
  • Get the Ninja Foodi 6-Quart Five-in-One, Two-Basket Air Fryer With DualZone Technology for $129.99 — a savings of $50.

As you can see, there’s no need to pay full price for kitchen appliances in February. Hopefully you’ll be able to get everything you need and still have extra money left in your budget.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Feb. 7, 2023, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Retailers With the Best Kitchen Appliance Deals in February

