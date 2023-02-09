Satellite photos reveal extensive Turkey earthquake damage

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies were taken before and after the massive earthquake that struck southern Turkey near the border with Syria on Feb. 6.

The death toll is more than 21,00 people, according to officials.

In Antakya, tents fill the stadium for people left homeless after many of the buildings surrounding it were destroyed.

Tall buildings in Islahiya and Nurdagi collapsed, filling the streets with debris, while others withstood the violent shaking.

Tents have popped up in the middle of avenues and trucks and vehicles line other streets.

In some areas, almost an entire city block was devastated by the earthquake.

Antakya

Islahiya

Nurdagi