ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Satellite photos reveal extensive Turkey earthquake damage

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxl2Q_0kffSe1R00

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies were taken before and after the massive earthquake that struck southern Turkey near the border with Syria on Feb. 6.

The death toll is more than 21,00 people, according to officials.

In Antakya, tents fill the stadium for people left homeless after many of the buildings surrounding it were destroyed.

Tall buildings in Islahiya and Nurdagi collapsed, filling the streets with debris, while others withstood the violent shaking.

MORE: PHOTOS: Massive earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria

Tents have popped up in the middle of avenues and trucks and vehicles line other streets.

In some areas, almost an entire city block was devastated by the earthquake.

Antakya

Islahiya

Nurdagi

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction

Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
WFLA

Baby girl born under Syria earthquake rubble

Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
CBS 42

Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Independent

Satellite images reveal fault line through city near epicentre of Turkey’s deadly earthquake

New satellite images show a significant fault line stretching through a city near the epicentre of Turkey’s deadly earthquake.A vast fault line rupture in Nurdagi is seen cutting across a motorway, farmland, and residential areas in photos shared today by Maxar Technologies.Images from before and after the two major earthquakes on Monday capture the extent of the devastation left behind in their wake.The first 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area with a population of 13.5 million.Visible damage to the runway at the Hatay Airport in Turkey’s Hatay province can also be seen,...
BBC

Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team

Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy