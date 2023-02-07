Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Coursera (COUR)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.91MM shares of Coursera, Inc. (COUR). This represents 6.08% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.93MM shares and 6.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Millennium Management Increases Position in Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I (DISA)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I Class A (DISA). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 18, 2022 they reported 1.45MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an...
Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings Sign Share Exchange Agreement
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“ Ault Alliance ”) and Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“ Ecoark ”) (NASDAQ: ZEST) announced today that they have entered into a share exchange agreement (the “ Agreement ”) whereby, upon closing, Ecoark will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity of Ault Alliance’s subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. (“ BitNile.com ”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005392/en/ Four views from a world everyone can visit at BITNILE.COM. The only limit to what you can see, visit and do at BITNILE.COM is your imagination. Register now, Get Rewarded! Launching March 1, 2023. #Egyptian_paradise #Pyramids #The_River_Nile #Exotic_vacations #Exotic_adventures (Graphic: Business Wire)
theblock.co
Demand for NFT tech nabbed this crypto startup an $800m valuation
Episode 8 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded remotely with The Block's Frank Chaparro and QuickNode Co-Founder and CEO Alex Nabutovsky. Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]
PYMNTS
Starlights Taps Zero Hash to Let Customers Buy and Sell Crypto
Financial operating system Starlight has turned to Zero Hash to help its customers trade cryptocurrencies. Starlight, which markets itself to web3 teams, announced the partnership with the B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). The company has embedded Zero Hash’s platform into its system to help...
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
The FTC Says Some AT&T Customers Are Still Due a Direct Refund Who Were Misled By AT&T's Unlimited Data Plans
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today that it is still trying to reach some AT&T customers who are due a direct refund as a result of the company's data throttling.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $37K Plus Benefits as a Remote Customer Support Specialist
CoreLogic, a property intelligence company, is hiring an associate customer support specialist. This is a full-time remote position that may be done anywhere in the United States. The pay is expected to fall between $26,100 and $37,440 annually. You will be helping customers via chat, phone, web and email; and...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Inks Deal to Acquire East West Pharma Group in Strategy Shift
ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI), d/b/a Elite Cannabis Group Inc., a Nevada -based portfolio company pivoting into the legal cannabis and cannabinoid marketplace, has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Wyoming-based East West Pharma Group Inc. (“EWPG”) to acquire EWPG’s key personnel, intellectual property, and current and future business operations. According to the announcement, the acquisition is a shift in ECGI’s strategy as it becomes part of the $2.7 billion Cannabis Manufacturing, Extract and Concentrates market. The company noted that its goal is to pair its vast cannabis space network and knowledge capital with EWPG’s talent and equipment to drive rapid growth as an emerging leader in the California cannabis manufacturing space. “This is a key talent and asset acquisition that will expand our network of potential investors through the lead operations team we get as part of the deal,” said ECGI Holdings CEO Danny Wong in the press release. “East West has extensive knowledge and proprietary technology/processes within the CBD and Eastern medicine field, and we will gain a tremendous base of specialized equipment as well as key personnel that include leaders in the cannabinoid extraction and product manufacturing space.”
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood explains the real reason behind tech layoffs
ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood gives her perspective on what factors are driving the layoffs in the technology industry on "Mornings with Maria."
The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages
If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.
TechCrunch
Why more startups are getting compliant
“What I’ve seen is more and more companies are launching with table stakes enterprise features [ … ] whereas those used to be added in at closer to $5 million-$10 million in annual recurring revenue,” tweeted David Peterson, a partner at Angular Ventures. The Exchange explores startups,...
SNDL Enhances Its Cannabis Retail Operations Via Conclusion Of Superette Group's CCAA Proceedings
SNDL Inc. SNDL announced that, in the context of the Superette Group's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"), it has successfully closed the transaction contemplated by the agreement of purchase and sale dated August 29, 2022 (the "APS") and the approval and vesting order issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on December 20, 2022.
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
ffnews.com
PayBito Becomes the World’s First Crypto Exchange to Integrate ChatGPT in Its Trading Platform
The US-based crypto exchange platform has been a global frontrunner in terms of technological innovation and remains steadfast in its commitment. The exchange announced the incorporation of the text-based artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT that took the internet by storm. While several businesses, tech firms, and individuals are using the chatbot to gain valuable insights, PayBito becomes the world’s first crypto exchange to incorporate it in its trading platform to personalize interactions, reduce operational costs, and improve productivity.
marketscreener.com
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
US News and World Report
Chinese State Media, AI Companies Warn of Risks in ChatGPT Stock Frenzy
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing local ChatGPT-concept stocks, while domestic artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by U.S. firm OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp, gives strikingly human-like...
These charts show just how much cloud spending has slowed at Microsoft, Amazon, and Google
The slew of big tech earnings confirmed that growth is slowing at Amazon's AWS, Microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud. Even slower growth could be ahead.
NASDAQ
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
Comments / 0