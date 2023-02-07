ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Lafayette police looking for suspect Tuesday afternoon

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaRXO_0kffSU9300

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police in Lafayette are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were in the area of Avalon Avenue and South Boulder Road looking for a shooting suspect who was on foot.

The suspect was only described as a “light skinned Hispanic male” with a bald head and wearing either a white or grey sweatshirt.

The suspect is believed to be armed, police said shortly before 2:45 p.m.

Police did not say whether anyone had been injured in the shooting.

Officers worked with school security on an orderly and safe release of students at schools that were placed on lockout in the area, they said.

The suspect was still on the loose as of 5 p.m., according to police.

If you see someone matching the description of the suspect, you are asked to contact 911 or (303) 441-4444.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kffSU9300
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com

Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial

The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect

Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect. Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Man hit by...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Woman's body found inside burned Fort Collins home; man arrested

Fort Collins Police Services is investigating whether or not a man who was walking near a home that went up in flames on Tuesday morning was involved with the fire and associated death. Tuesday morning, just after four, police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to a house fire in the Churchill neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city. A woman's body was found in the house.  "It was just hectic," said Mal Haltam, a neighbor. "The main heat of the fire was around 4am. It was pretty jarring for sure." "Due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street

The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street. Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death. DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide. 
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County

A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Police: Shoplifter shot after lunging at officer

A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife. A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy