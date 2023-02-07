Patrol investigating fatal crash in Guernsey County

CAMBRIDGE – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Cambridge Post are investigating a fatal crash that involved three vehicles around 9 9:08 a.m. today, on Interstate 77 near milepost 51.

Troopers determined that a 2020 Freightliner dump truck, operated by 51-year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, was traveling northbound on County Road 35 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway. The dump truck struck a guardrail and traveled over a steep embankment where it came to rest on its top partially in the southbound lanes of I-77. The dump truck was hauling large pieces of wood, which came free and were struck by two commercial vehicles traveling southbound on the interstate. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the commercial vehicles that struck part of the dump truck's load was a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck, which was pulling an enclosed box trailer. The semi was operated by Joseph Reuss of Orlando, Florida. He was transported to Southeastern Medical Center. The other commercial vehicle was a 2021 Dodge truck pulling a 2016 trailer. The Dodge truck was operated by 21-year-old Caleb Hershberger.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Guernsey County Emergency Management Association, Guernsey County Coroner, Liberty Fire, Cambridge Fire, United Ambulance Service, B&B Towing, and Bill’s Towing.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol