Tifton, GA

2 sentenced after trafficking ring distributes more than 4 kilos of meth in Ga. community

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
Two Tifton men associated with an armed drug trafficking network were sentenced to prison Thursday for their crimes.

Juanjava Boggerty, aka “Jay,” 49, was sentenced to 235 months (19 and a half years) in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.

Co-defendant Darrell Mack, 33, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 78 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 13, 2022.

According to court documents, GBI agents—working with a confidential informant began investigating a Tifton methamphetamine supplier known as “Jay” in May 2019, who was later identified as Boggerty.

Under surveillance, the informant made six controlled buys of methamphetamine between May and Dec. 2019, including purchases at Foster’s home on Poplar Street and involving other named defendants in this case.

A search warrant was executed at Foster’s residence in June 2019, where agents recovered methamphetamine and other controlled substances and drug paraphernalia along with a .40 caliber pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition and a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun.

Agents made more controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Boggerty after the search, including a purchase with co-defendant Taylor.

A search warrant was executed at Boggerty’s home at 152 Branch Road in Tifton in Dec. 2019; agents found 107 grams of methamphetamine along with digital scales, baggies, and other items associated with drug trafficking. In all, Boggerty’s drug trafficking operation is being held responsible for distributing between 1.5 and 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Tifton community.

The following co-defendants have pleaded guilty and been sentenced:

Tevin Parker, aka “Tay,” 28, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on July 26, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 262 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release on Nov. 3, 2022;

Courtney Taylor, 39, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 4, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release to be served concurrently to a sentence imposed in Tift County, Georgia, Superior Court and any sentence which may be imposed in Ben Hill County, Georgia, Superior Court for probation violation on Jan. 25.

Brian Foster, aka “Joe,” aka “FOS,” 30, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Sept. 27, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 136 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release on Dec. 30, 2022.

Bradrick Boston aka “Big Baby,” 34, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on July 20, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 108 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release to be served concurrently to a sentence imposed in Tift County, Georgia, Superior Court for probation violation on Nov. 3, 2022.

Clenton Davis, 33, of Ashburn, Georgia, pleaded guilty to managing drug premises on Aug. 2, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Nov. 20, 2022.

Keyuntran Taylor, 23, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release on Jan. 26.

Dmya Norris, 25, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release on Jan. 26.

Dante Hille, 29, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on June 14, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 51 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Sept. 15, 2022.

Vontesha Dixon, 32, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Oct. 4, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Jan. 19.

Keilaysha Dixon, 23, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Sept. 22, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release on Dec. 30, 2022.

Jala Taylor, 24, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 11, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Jan. 27.

The following co-defendants have pleaded guilty in this case and are awaiting sentencing:

Rafon Carithers, aka “Tweed,” 34, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on May 19, 2022, and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5,000,000 fine.

Jehmeil Carmichael, 35, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine.

McKevor Mulkey aka “Chevy,” 32, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on April 19, 2022, and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment to be followed by at least five years of supervised release and a $10,000,000 fine.

Rishaun Richardson, 26, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Aug. 23, 2022, and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine.

Damarius Williams, 25, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 18, 2022, and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine.

