Lagrange, GA

15-year-old dies from injuries after police say he was shot in the back

 3 days ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. — UPDATE: The teenager who was shot in the back over the weekend has died.

The original report is below.

A 15-year-old is recovering at an Atlanta hospital after police said he was shot in the back over the weekend.

Investigators said they were called out for the reported shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday along Habersham Drive in LaGrange.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the injured teen and called an ambulance.

The teen was initially taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for his injuries but was later transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Police said no suspects have been identified in the case at this point.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Newnan Times-Herald

Student arrested at Newnan High

A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
