Kingsport Times-News
Three injured after Big Stone Gap incident
BIG STONE GAP — Super Bowl Sunday got off to an early and violent start in Big Stone Gap after a report of multiple injuries at a mobile home park. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 26-year-old Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested by deputies after a call after midnight from the Oak Mountain Road section of the county.
tourcounsel.com
Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee
Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
wjhl.com
Mountains starting the transition to snow, Accumulation possible for some
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12AM Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties until 12AM Monday.
Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. A person was walking on the railroad tracks between Elm Street and New Street when the train hit them, according to police. Police say the person was taken to a hospital […]
wjhl.com
Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries
Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries. Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, …. Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries. Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See...
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
Hawkins County struggling to find bus drivers due to student behavior, certification process
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools Transportation Supervisor Rolando Benavides met with the Board of Education on Thursday to discuss the decline in bus drivers in the district due to student behavior and government red tape. Due to disruptive behavior from students towards one another, several routes do not have full-time drivers due to […]
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
OnlyInYourState
The Humble Little Restaurant Tennesseans Are Quietly Obsessed With
Surrounded by mountains and beautiful scenery, Johnson City is a beautiful TN treasure. Giant murals on the sides of buildings, existing mainstay restaurants, and new places popping up all make downtown a great place to visit. We can all get pretty excited about new places, but we can never forget about the restaurants that have been here for a long time. The Label in Johnson City, Tennessee, is one of those staple restaurants that’s one reason folks flock to this TN town.
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County
VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
Kingsport PD locates stolen church van, still seeks suspect
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect after a van was reportedly stolen from a church. A release from the KPD states surveillance footage captured a suspect using burglary tools to break into and steal a van that belongs to Holy Mountain Baptist […]
WMAZ
Tennessee woman gets prison time for using PPP loans to fund Florida resort trip, cosmetic surgery
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Hawkins County woman previously convicted of wire fraud in 2019 will spend more time in prison after pleading guilty to using federal pandemic relief funds in 2021 to pay for a trip to a luxury Florida resort as well as cosmetic surgery. The U.S. Attorney's...
wcyb.com
Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
Two Dollar General Locations Closed Indefinitely
The entities have been shuttered due to safety-related federal noncompliance issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:OSHA, Dol.gov, U.S. Department of Labor, and WataugaOnline.com.
