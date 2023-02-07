ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Three injured after Big Stone Gap incident

BIG STONE GAP — Super Bowl Sunday got off to an early and violent start in Big Stone Gap after a report of multiple injuries at a mobile home park. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 26-year-old Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested by deputies after a call after midnight from the Oak Mountain Road section of the county.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
tourcounsel.com

Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee

Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. A person was walking on the railroad tracks between Elm Street and New Street when the train hit them, according to police. Police say the person was taken to a hospital […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
GREENEVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

The Humble Little Restaurant Tennesseans Are Quietly Obsessed With

Surrounded by mountains and beautiful scenery, Johnson City is a beautiful TN treasure. Giant murals on the sides of buildings, existing mainstay restaurants, and new places popping up all make downtown a great place to visit. We can all get pretty excited about new places, but we can never forget about the restaurants that have been here for a long time. The Label in Johnson City, Tennessee, is one of those staple restaurants that’s one reason folks flock to this TN town.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man charged with abduction, eluding after pursuit in Buchanan County

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges, including abduction, after a police chase in Buchanan County. Deputies and state troopers became involved in a chase around 9 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle fleeing Kentucky State Police crossed into Virginia on Route 460, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Police […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJHL

Kingsport PD locates stolen church van, still seeks suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect after a van was reportedly stolen from a church. A release from the KPD states surveillance footage captured a suspect using burglary tools to break into and steal a van that belongs to Holy Mountain Baptist […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

