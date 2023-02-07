The Super Bowl is a few days away, and everyone is working on getting their dishes ready for the “big game,” Google Trends put together a map showing the most searched dip recipes that people are looking up for Sunday. As expected, Buffalo Chicken, Bean, and Spinach Dip have a presence on the map, here in Michigan our most searched dip recipe is Jalapeno Popper Dip. If you’re looking for a recipe, I took the time to find some of the higher rated recipes for you:

