Days Gone By Week of Feb. 6, 2023
The fire department is making arrangements for their eleventh annual mask ball, to be given on February 22, 1898. This will be the finest of the kind ever given and the opening of our new city hall which has an elegant floor. No pains will be spared to make this event one of the most enjoyable balls of the season. Good music of seven pieces has been secured. Everybody turn out and help the boys.
Death notice for Douglas Venekamp
Douglas Venekamp, 78, Lake Benton, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Brookings Health in Brookings, S.D. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the church. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb....
2022 was a light year for fire calls
The Pipestone Fire Department responded to 58 fire and rescue calls in 2022. According to an end-of-the year incident report, those calls included 28 city fire calls, nine city rescue calls, nine rural rescue calls, six rural fire calls and six mutual aid calls. “It seems a little light to...
Speech team start competitions
Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) speech team members participated in their first competition of the 2023 season Saturday, Feb. 4 in Worthington. The competition kicked off a three-month season in which there are regular season competitions every weekend in February and March, including nine competitions for varsity speech members in grades nine through 12 and three competitions for junior varsity members in grades seven through nine. That’s followed by subsection and section competitions and finally the state speech tournament on April 28 and 29.
Calumet Inn suit proceeding toward trial
If no settlement is reached in the lawsuit the owners of the Calumet Inn filed against the city of Pipestone and former Building and Zoning Official Doug Fortune, the case could go to trial in April of 2024. That’s according to a pretrial scheduling order that was filed after a...
Arrows stumble in closing stages of 62-60 Big South Conference loss to Cardinals
Looking to wrap up a home/away Big South Conference series sweep of the visiting Redwood Valley Cardinals Friday night in Pipestone, the Pipestone Area boys’ basketball team was on task through 30 minutes of the 36-minute tilt. However, leading by nine points (58-49) with 5:31 to play, the Arrows...
Arrow girls complete series sweep of Cardinals
The scrappy nature of a Pipestone Area vs. Redwood Valley girls’ basketball game was not disrupted Friday night in Pipestone. The outcome of this second fixture of the home/away series and opener of a Big South Conference girl/boy doubleheader in Pipestone wasn’t truly decided until the final horn, with the Arrows securing a 49-39 victory – due in large part to tallying the final seven markers of the night in the closing minute and nine seconds.
