The fire department is making arrangements for their eleventh annual mask ball, to be given on February 22, 1898. This will be the finest of the kind ever given and the opening of our new city hall which has an elegant floor. No pains will be spared to make this event one of the most enjoyable balls of the season. Good music of seven pieces has been secured. Everybody turn out and help the boys.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO