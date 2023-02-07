ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious

A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Coach Saban “Ignored Me Because I’m A White Guy”

That's a new one for sure. A young man from Lester, Alabama. An athlete that is about to play in the Super Bowl in Arizona. His name is Reed Blankenship, and he plays a hybrid safety/cornerback position for the Philadelphia Eagles. Reed wanted to be able to add his name...
LESTER, AL
92.9 WTUG

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Moses Hopson, III Is Black History In The Making

TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Native Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune, Takes Home $20K Prize

Tuscaloosa resident Octavia Kelly-Martin is basking in the glory of winning hit game show, Wheel of Fortune, where she took home a little over $20,000. Kelly-Martin's episode aired on national television Thursday night, where she represented Tuscaloosa, mentioning "Roll Tide" on numerous occasions throughout the airing. Kelly-Martin grew up watching...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Hillcrest High School Students Walk Out Over Alleged Limits on Black History Month Program

Students at Tuscaloosa County's Hillcrest High School organized a walkout Wednesday morning over alleged restrictions on their Black History Month Program. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, told the Thread her organization is still working with the school, its administrators and the Tuscaloosa County School System to separate fact from fiction. The gist of the matter is that some students report that administrators at Hillcrest told them their student-led Black History Month Program would not be allowed to reference anything that happened before 1970.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith

TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Feasts on Florida to Stay Undefeated in SEC Play

No. 3 Alabama (21-3, 11-0) defeated Florida (13-11, 6-5) 97-69 to improve to 11-0 in league play for the first time since 1955-56. "We played a lot more like we are accustomed to playing," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "When we're locked in and our effort is there we're a really good team."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Taco Casa Pairs Crimson Tide Past with Present in Newest Promo

One of the newest members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team is already cashing in on the name, image and likeness front before he's even taken a snap. Incoming freshman, Wilkin Formby is featured alongside former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Marty Lyons in Taco Casa's newest commercial. Formby is considered the eighth best tackle in the 2023 recruiting class and as a Tuscaloosa native his ties to Taco Casa run deep.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed

Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

