Read full article on original website
Related
House Prices Will Fall Fastest in These Seven Cities
The Pacific Coast and Southwest regions will see the deepest home-price declines in the U.S. in 2023, according to the investment bank Goldman Sachs.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
A 24-year-old homebuyer whose builder paid for a lower mortgage interest rate said it was what he needed to purchase his first home
Christian Ogata's home builder offered to pay 1% of his mortgage rate during the first year of his loan — it's a trend that is becoming more common in the real estate market.
Economist Who Predicted the 2008 Housing Crash Says Home Prices Will Drop 15% in 2023
Citing the large disparity between property costs and buyer incomes, market expert Ian Shepherdson believes that home prices may fall another 15% in 2023. See: 2023's Housing Correction Could Be The...
The 4 best cities to buy a house in 2023
If you’re in the market for a house, you might want to wait a while – the prices of homes in at least four U.S. markets are expected to drop dramatically.
Black Virginia Couple Purchase Home With 90 Acres of Land to Build Generational Wealth For Their Kids
Ten years ago, less than 4 percent of minorities owned rural land, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A decade later, recent news reports indicate that number hasn’t gotten any better. Determined to defy statistics and build generational wealth for their family, Virginia natives, Chris...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
A 34-year-old first-time homebuyer with a 6.99% interest rate said she regrets the house she just purchased. Do you have buyer's remorse?
A double whammy of high home prices and higher mortgage rates drive many people to buyers' remorse. Tell us your tale of woe.
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
Stamp prices going up this week: How much will Forever Stamp cost?
The price of a Forever Stamp is set to go up this week. Starting Sunday, Jan. 22, the U.S. Postal Service will increase the prices of some postage by 4.2%. That change means a Forever Stamp will go by 3 cents, from 60 cents to 63 cents. Stamp prices last...
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles
A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
Billionaire Warren Buffett Strongly Opposes Return of a Familiar Face
The legendary investor rarely speaks out, but when he does, he doesn't mince his words.
The 10 Cities Where It's Easiest to Find a Home Under $200,000
Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Even with falling home prices in recent months, the national median cost of a house is still up around $400,000. But potential buyers stressed out by the lack of affordability in the housing market can still find homes priced under $200,000 — they just need to know where to look.
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
5 Cities Where Buying a House Is Still Cheaper Than Renting
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. While renting a house is cheaper than buying one in most of the United States right now, there are a few exceptions. Of the 50 largest cities in the country, a new report from Realtor.com identifies...
Why Do People Avoid Living In This Part Of America?
Almost right down the middle of America is an area so sparsely populated, it makes people scratch their heads as to why. Most of the population of the United States is up against its cost. Why So Few Americans Live In This Huge Area In The Middle Of The Country?
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
mansionglobal.com
A $44.95 Million Home Lists in Puerto Rico, as Property Prices There Reach New Heights
A home in Puerto Rico is coming on the market for $44.95 million, which would set a record for the U.S. territory, said listing agent Ricardo Rodriguez of Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty. The roughly 1-acre property is located in the Dorado Beach Resort, a luxury community about 25...
Comments / 0