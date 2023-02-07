ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

The 10 Cities Where It's Easiest to Find a Home Under $200,000

Even with falling home prices in recent months, the national median cost of a house is still up around $400,000. But potential buyers stressed out by the lack of affordability in the housing market can still find homes priced under $200,000 — they just need to know where to look.
TENNESSEE STATE
Money

5 Cities Where Buying a House Is Still Cheaper Than Renting

While renting a house is cheaper than buying one in most of the United States right now, there are a few exceptions. Of the 50 largest cities in the country, a new report from Realtor.com identifies...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.

