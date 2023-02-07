Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Even with falling home prices in recent months, the national median cost of a house is still up around $400,000. But potential buyers stressed out by the lack of affordability in the housing market can still find homes priced under $200,000 — they just need to know where to look.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO