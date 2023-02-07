Read full article on original website
Richardson proposing to raise senior tax exemption to $130,000
The city of Richardson proposed amending its senior tax exemption during a City Council work session Feb. 6. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The city of Richardson proposed amending its senior tax exemption to increase it to $130,000 per household during a City Council work session Feb. 6. The exemption for people...
Allen P&Z committee passes new shopping center proposal
A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen. Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
Housing inventory up 71% in Denton, report finds
Thanks in part to rising mortgage interest rates slowing the market, home inventories in Denton have begun to recover from their once rock-bottom levels, according to a report from Construction Coverage. The report examined year-over-year inventory between the third quarter of 2021 and 2022, finding that nationwide housing inventory is...
Why is Dallas paying $300,000 in interest and legal fees to settle a lawsuit? Good luck finding out
It would have been easy to miss on the Dallas City Council’s meeting agenda. And council members quietly agreed to pay about $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed several years ago by a developer and a nonprofit the city has worked closely with to develop housing for low-income residents.
Around Argyle — February 2023
Valentine’s Day is coming up, and with it the second anniversary of Winter Storm Uri. The storm brought subfreezing temperatures and snow to most of the state. Many Argyle homes were without power for almost three days. In the analysis of what went wrong with power generation, transmission and distribution, we learned that multiple factors contributed to the hardships many Texans faced. In 2022, exceptionally high temperatures earlier than usual in the spring again stressed our power infrastructure and heightened worries about the resilience of the Texas power system, or grid.
Mesquite City Council denies senior living development due to location
As members of the Mesquite City Council deliberate over affordable housing proposals, it’s forced to choose which developments it supports to receive tax credits. At a Feb. 6 city council meeting, a proposed senior living community was denied support in a 6-1 vote due to its location.
Chris Drew announces candidacy for Flower Mound Town Council
Chris Drew, a Flower Mound resident who serves on several town commissions, announced his candidacy for Flower Mound Town Council in a news release on Wednesday night. “My campaign is about being a servant and a voice for all residents of our town,” Drew said in a statement. “I promise to support low density, be fiscally responsible, and honor the Master Plan.”
Arlington mobile pantry to deliver 1,200 pounds of food a week
The City of Arlington and Arlington Charities are launching a mobile food pantry to provide produce and other fresh food to neighborhoods considered “food deserts.”
Argyle ISD purchases 50 acres for future schools
Argyle ISD announced Friday that it has purchased a 50-acre tract of land, where it will build two new schools. The district recently finalized the purchase land on the north side of FM 407, east of I-35W, to be the future location of a new middle school and elementary school, Argyle ISD said in a news release Friday. The purchase was funded through the voter-approved 2022 Argyle ISD bond, as will be the construction of the two schools.
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — February 2023
Hello, Flower Mound! I hope you’re settling in nicely to 2023. There’s nothing quite like that fresh calendar feeling, and as I’ve been getting organized for all that’s ahead this year, I realized I have quite a few updates to pass along to you!. First, in...
Lewisville contests proposed speed limit decrease for segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville continues to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to reach a solution regarding a proposed speed limit decrease for SH 121. TxDOT recommends changing the speed limit for the segment of...
City of Justin hires interim city manager
The city of Justin announced Tuesday that it has hired Jarrod Greenwood, a longtime administrator for the town of Westlake, to be Justin’s new interim city manager. Former City Manager Chuck Ewings left the city after less than two years in the position for a new job with the city of Prosper. To fill that void, the Justin City Council hired Greenwood on an interim basis and approved a contract with Strategic Government Resources to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement, according to a city news release.
Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council
A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Braum’s restaurant delayed but still coming to FM 407
A new Braum’s restaurant is still in the works for FM 407, though it has been significantly delayed. In November 2021, the Double Oak Town Council approved the site plan for the new restaurant, to be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant planned to open in summer 2022, but it has been delayed for several reasons.
Irving woman gets 6 years for embezzling over $800K from IT company
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An Irving woman will spend the next six years in prison for stealing over $800,000 from her employer, federal officials announced on Wednesday.She-Daria Latisha Owens-Ships, 42, of Irving, was sentenced to serve 77 months and ordered to pay $1.1 million - the amount of money she stole plus the amount of extra payroll taxes her fraud caused - in restitution to the company. She pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud in April 2022.Prosecutors said in court that Owens-Sharp admitted that while acting as operations manager for the company between April 2012 and March 2019, she...
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
Medical City McKinney begins $17M expansion to increase services for mothers, newborns
The expansion project will provide increased capacity and services for women and newborns. (Renderings courtesy Medical City McKinney) A $17 million project to expand care for mothers and newborns launched Feb. 6 at Medical City McKinney. The expansion will enhance space inside a $64 million patient tower, completed in December...
New national school lunch requirements will affect menus
Big changes are coming in the meals offered at schools across the country and in North Texas. Good Day gets more specifics from Michael Rosenberger, the executive director of Dallas ISD's Food and Nutrition Services department. He said the changes are aimed at impacting rising obesity rates and diabetes in children.
Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.
