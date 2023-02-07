ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local charity partners with CSU’s Communication Department

By Markaysia McMillan
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders are partnering with a class in the Department of Communication’s new graduate program at Columbus State University (CSU).

Students will create a social media campaign to help spread awareness and raise funds for the Miracle Riders, which will support programs and services for local children as part of their graduate-level strategic communication campaign management course.

This will be the first time the charity partners with a CSU graduate-level class. Both students in undergraduate and graduate programs will have an opportunity to build their portfolios by working with real clients and helping support their missions.

On Monday Feb. 6, Ressmeyer visited the students by riding his motorcycle into the classroom in the Carpenter Building at 9th Street and Broadway, as a dramatic entrance. In addition to telling students about the charity and its yearly cross-country motorcycle trips, Ressmeyer, fellow rider Ronnie Wilson, and Miracle Ride volunteer Karen Cook also shared their traveling experiences and the support they have offered to children’s programs and services. Since its start in 2009, the Miracle Riders have raised more than $2.2 million.

The charity is currently focusing on fundraising for the CSU’s School of Nursing. Last year, they invested in a pediatric simulation lab so that all nursing students can practice diagnosing and treating young patients, using lifelike simulators. This year, they are raising funds to supply a mother-baby simulation lab. In 2021, the riders were dedicated to raising $1 million over time for the university’s nursing program. To date, they have raised more than $225,000.

