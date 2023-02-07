Read full article on original website
goaztecs.com
SDSU Blows Past Memphis, 7-1
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State blew past Memphis, 7-1, on the third day of the SDSU Season Kickoff Saturday at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (3-1) scored a season-high seven runs on 11 hits on offense, while the pitching combo of Sarah Lehman and Cassidy West allowed just three hits and one walk to the Tigers (0-4). Additionally, the SDSU defense didn't commit an error for the third consecutive game.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Finish Competition at Don Kirby Invitational
Albuquerque, NM -- The Aztec track and field team wrapped up their weekend of competition at the UNM Don Kirby Invitational on Saturday evening. The day was highlighted by distance runner Jessica Kain who finished second in the mile run with a time of 4:57.01, the third fastest time in SDSU's indoor history.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Host San Diego State Classic Monday
SAN DIEGO – The Aztec women's golf team kicks off their spring season on Monday when they host the San Diego State Classic at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Aztecs' home course. The 54-hole tournament will get underway Monday with 36 holes beginning with...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Play at San Jose State Saturday
SAN DIEGO – The Aztec women's basketball team plays at San Jose State Saturday at 1 p.m. • SDSU is in a three-way tie for second place with Wyoming and Colorado State. They host both teams next week. • The Aztecs are coming off a 67-51 win at Nevada...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Win at Nevada 67-51
RENO, Nev. – The Aztec women's basketball team (19-7, 9-4) won at Nevada 67-51 (9-15, 6-7) Thursday evening after holding the Wolf Pack to 26 percent shooting from the field. With the win, SDSU remains in a three-way tie for second place in the Mountain West. "We had great...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Complete Day One at UNM Don Kirby Invitational
Albuquerque, NM. – The Aztec track and field team competed at the first day of the UNM Don Kirby Invitational at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday. Friday's highlight came from Rhea Hoyte who placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.58 seconds, earning a new personal best record.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Beat No. 54 Rice, 5-2
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State women's tennis beat No. 54 Rice, 5-2 on Saturday morning at the Aztec Tennis Center. The win was the squads third straight win and the second in a row over a ranked opponent. The Aztecs mixed up the lineup in doubles play and...
goaztecs.com
No. 25 Aztecs Host UNLV Saturday in Viejas
SAN DIEGO - The No. 25-ranked San Diego State men's basketball team, in sole possession of first place in the Mountain West with a 10-2 record, faces the UNLV Runnin' Rebels on Saturday afternoon at Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena, a venue where the Aztecs have defeated UNLV in seven of its last eight meetings. The game is scheduled to tip at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Shut Out Notre Dame, 3-0
SAN DIEGO -- Jillian Celis hit a go-ahead single in the bottom of the fifth inning and three pitchers combined on a nine-hit shutout in San Diego State's 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on the second day of the SDSU Season Kickoff Friday night at SDSU Softball Stadium. Dani Martinez,...
goaztecs.com
SDSU Softball Splits on Opening Day
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State battled for a sweep on opening day of the 2023 season at the SDSU Season Kickoff Thursday at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (1-1) edged CSUN, 5-4, in eight innings in the first game before falling to No. 22/rv Arizona State, 8-2, in the nightcap.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Host Santa Clara Saturday
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State men's tennis team will play for the first time in three weeks when it faces the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday, February 11, at the Aztec Tennis Center. The matches are scheduled to get underway at 2 p.m. PT. The Scarlet and...
