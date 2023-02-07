SAN DIEGO - The No. 25-ranked San Diego State men's basketball team, in sole possession of first place in the Mountain West with a 10-2 record, faces the UNLV Runnin' Rebels on Saturday afternoon at Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena, a venue where the Aztecs have defeated UNLV in seven of its last eight meetings. The game is scheduled to tip at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX.

