klkntv.com

Recall Alert: ready-to-eat foods, children’s pajamas and robes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- More than 400 ready-to-eat food products sold under dozens of brand names have been recalled. The US Food and Drug Administration says its because of a possible listeria contamination. The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products sold...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Construction at Beatrice Community Hospital On Schedule

Construction on the new Medical Office Building at the Beatrice Community Hospital continues to move forward. After breaking ground a year ago on the new addition to the hospital, doors to the new office building are scheduled to open in early May. Eric Trusty, Senior Executive of Clinic Services at...
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought

COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Five Seward nurses pregnant at the same time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You could say there is something in the water in Seward. Right now five nurses at Memorial Hospital are pregnant. First was Samantha Hobelman. She’s due in just a couple of weeks with a girl. “We’ve been trying for a while and it was positive...
SEWARD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
1011now.com

Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in local eggs

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - With the high price of eggs, backyard chicken owners are finding out their pets have become quite valuable. But the eggs aren’t the main reason why Logan Jones decided to get his chickens last spring. “We really just wanted to do it to have more...
BELLEVUE, NE
kfornow.com

Mirch Appointed to Fill Vacancy on the Nebraska Public Service Commission

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Governor Pillen on Wednesday appointed 35-year-old Christian Mirch as the new District 2 commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Mirch will fill out the remaining four years of a six-year term. He replaces Crystal Rhoades who vacated the position last year after being elected to serve as the District Court Clerk in Douglas County.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot

The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

North Omaha OPPD plant’s continued use of coal concerning neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Concern over OPPD’s continued use of coal to produce electricity prompted North Omaha neighborhoods and other metro-area organizations to form a committee to ask questions. The committee is asking the public for reports so they can monitor the utility’s progress in shutting down the coal-fired...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

As legislators mull options, farmers plead for property tax relief

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Ken Pralle’s home outside Wymore has been a construction site for more than a decade, with exposed insulation, steel rungs of scaffolding, plastic lining drawn like curtains. Pralle’s home sits at a crossroads of his family’s past and coming future, but he said that...
WYMORE, NE
KETV.com

Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
OMAHA, NE

