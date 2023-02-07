Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Officials say ‘combination of factors’ led to pipeline leak at Kansas-Nebraska border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – TC Energy determined that a “combination of factors” caused the Keystone pipeline spill near the Kansas-Nebraska border in December. In a statement released Thursday, TC Energy said stress on the pipe and a welding flaw were some of the factors that led to the leak, which was about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: ready-to-eat foods, children’s pajamas and robes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- More than 400 ready-to-eat food products sold under dozens of brand names have been recalled. The US Food and Drug Administration says its because of a possible listeria contamination. The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products sold...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska Board of Regents planning for shortfall from Jim Pillen's proposed budget
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter is warning of strong headwinds, and the university may have to make some drastic changes. The concern was discussed during the board of regents meeting Friday morning. Carter said Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget only gives a 2%...
News Channel Nebraska
Construction at Beatrice Community Hospital On Schedule
Construction on the new Medical Office Building at the Beatrice Community Hospital continues to move forward. After breaking ground a year ago on the new addition to the hospital, doors to the new office building are scheduled to open in early May. Eric Trusty, Senior Executive of Clinic Services at...
KETV.com
Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought
COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
1011now.com
Five Seward nurses pregnant at the same time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You could say there is something in the water in Seward. Right now five nurses at Memorial Hospital are pregnant. First was Samantha Hobelman. She’s due in just a couple of weeks with a girl. “We’ve been trying for a while and it was positive...
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
WOWT
$100 million deal turning Omaha wastewater into city revenue and fertilizer for farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Bellevue just west of the Missouri River, you probably have noticed a strong smell. That smell comes from the Papio Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. “We take dirty water and remove the pollutants from that dirty water,” said Michael Arends, manager of water...
1011now.com
Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in local eggs
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - With the high price of eggs, backyard chicken owners are finding out their pets have become quite valuable. But the eggs aren’t the main reason why Logan Jones decided to get his chickens last spring. “We really just wanted to do it to have more...
kfornow.com
Mirch Appointed to Fill Vacancy on the Nebraska Public Service Commission
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Governor Pillen on Wednesday appointed 35-year-old Christian Mirch as the new District 2 commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Mirch will fill out the remaining four years of a six-year term. He replaces Crystal Rhoades who vacated the position last year after being elected to serve as the District Court Clerk in Douglas County.
doniphanherald.com
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
KETV.com
University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
klkntv.com
Talent Plus creates putt-putt courses out of items it is giving to Food Bank of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln will be receiving lots of food from Talent Plus, an international company headquartered in Lincoln. Talent Plus consults companies on hiring and promotions using a science-based approach. The employees at Talent Plus created five putt-putt courses made out of food...
UPDATE: Lockdown at Offutt AFB has been lifted after intruder on base
Offutt Air Force Base confirms on social media that the lockdown has been lifted after an intruder was reported on base.
kfornow.com
Testimony Heard Wednesday Over Bill Banning Gender-Altering Procedures on Minors
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–There was a long line of people outside of a hearing room at the State Capitol on Wednesday, waiting to get in and provide testimony on a bill that deals with transgender issues. LB 574 from Omaha Senator Kathleen Kauth would ban gender-altering procedures on minors....
WOWT
North Omaha OPPD plant’s continued use of coal concerning neighbors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Concern over OPPD’s continued use of coal to produce electricity prompted North Omaha neighborhoods and other metro-area organizations to form a committee to ask questions. The committee is asking the public for reports so they can monitor the utility’s progress in shutting down the coal-fired...
1011now.com
As legislators mull options, farmers plead for property tax relief
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Ken Pralle’s home outside Wymore has been a construction site for more than a decade, with exposed insulation, steel rungs of scaffolding, plastic lining drawn like curtains. Pralle’s home sits at a crossroads of his family’s past and coming future, but he said that...
KETV.com
Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
WOWT
Lake Zorinsky management frustrated with recent tree-cutting vandalism
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trees are a wood picture frame around Lake Zorinsky, and a section has been chipped by vandalism. “You’re out here enjoying the beauty. I don’t think you would want to destroy it.”. On the side of a south hill, about 20 mature oaks and...
