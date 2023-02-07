According to a report by WTOP, Pepco stated “it completed repairs on the tower and overhead lines on Feb. 3, 68 days after the shocking plane crash and rescue of the two inside. Pepco added that the Gaithersburg transmission tower is back to working normally.” Repairs on the transmission tower and power lines that were damaged after a private plane crashed into them on November 27 began on Monday, January 16. The crash occurred near the intersection of Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village and resulted in an outage to approximately 85,000 customers across the county. The pilot and passenger of the plane suffered non-life threatening injuries. On December 6, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the incident.

