mocoshow.com
Reminder: Text-To-911 is Available in Montgomery County and Maryland
The Montgomery County Police Department shared in 2020 that Text-To-911 is now available in Maryland and has provided the following guidelines. If you’re experiencing an emergency and are unable to place a voice call, you can send a text to 911. Follow these steps to request emergency services:. Enter...
mocoshow.com
Twinbrook Quarter, the Future Site of Wegmans in Rockville, Has Topped Out
Clark Construction has topped out Twinbrook Quarter, a 12-story mixed-use tower in Rockville, Maryland (rendering smog completed project seen in out featured photo). The upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Since February 2022, the Clark team has placed 70,000 cubic yards of concrete to bring this project to full height. Once complete, the transit-oriented project will feature 452 residential units, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, and an 80,000-square-foot Wegmans Grocery Store. More on what to expect when the project is completed in 2024-2025, per Twinbrook Quarter:
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message By County Executive Marc Elrich: “State Moving Quickly to Support Montgomery Initiatives”
One of the first acts of new Governor Wes Moore’s administration was to release $3.5 million in expanded abortion training held up by the previous governor. Governor Moore was joined this week by Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones, Senator Bill Ferguson and Montgomery County Del. Ariana Kelly to introduce new measures to protect reproductive rights in Maryland. The group announced many bills aimed at ensuring protections for abortion seekers, ensuring our providers are safe, ensuring access to care for everyone and protecting data privacy for women’s health so they are not targeted in attacks.
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Presidents Day Closures
Per the City of Gaithersburg: Most City of Gaithersburg facilities & offices are closed on February 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents Day, with the exception of the following:. Police Department Administrative Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Arts Barn will be open for two...
WUSA
New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders. In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and...
Wbaltv.com
Bill to require use of ignition interlock devices seeks to close Noah's Law loophole
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A group of Maryland lawmakers is once again calling for changes to Noah's Law, saying it has too many loopholes. Noah's Law requires everyone convicted of drunken driving to use an ignition interlock device, but critics said a loophole in the statute is letting many off the hook.
tourcounsel.com
Dulles Town Center | Shopping mall in Sterling, Virginia
Dulles Town Center is a two-level enclosed shopping mall in Sterling in Loudoun County, Virginia. It is located five miles (8.0 km) north of Washington Dulles International Airport. It is part of the Dulles Town Center census-designated place for population statistical purposes. Dulles Town Center is anchored by the traditional chains Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Macy's. It features typical mall staples such as Books-A-Million, American Eagle, Aeropostale, PacSun, Hollister Co., and Ann Taylor.
wfmd.com
Bills To Amend Frederick County’s Property Tax Credit Program Introduced Tuesday To The Council
Hearings are expected to be held at a future date. Councilman Steve McKay (Photo from Frederick County Government) Frederick, Md (KM) Public hearings are expected to take place on three bills which make some changes to Frederick County’s property tax credit programs. The legislation was formally introduced to the County Council on Tuesday night by Councilman Steve McKay, who is sponsoring the bills.
wfmd.com
Traffic Control Coming To Local Intersection
New stop signs will be installed. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes are coming to the intersection of Christophers Crossing, Walter Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way. The Frederick County Division of Public Works, Traffic and Permit Section, says starting on February 15th, all vehicles approaching that intersection must stop. Currently, motorists coming from Water Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way are required to stop, but not those from Christophers Crossing.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Releases Local Data on Health Trends; Report to Be Used as Guide for Addressing Health Disparities
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County health officials today released “Health Survey in Montgomery County, MD 2022,” a report on local health status and behaviors. While the County ranks first for most health outcomes and health factors among Maryland counties, the unavailability of sub-county level data makes the understanding of health variations within the community difficult and can prevent planning efforts and resource allocation for population subgroups and communities. The findings from the health survey will help public health officials and policy makers target specific population and communities at high risk to address health equity and to improve population health.
mymcmedia.org
Lanes Temporarily Blocked After Collision on I-270
Some lanes were temporarily blocked after a collision on I-270 Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. A collision involving a car and tractor trailer occurred on the southbound I-270 spur before Democracy Boulevard, Piringer shared at 7:40 a.m. It was in...
fox5dc.com
Maryland drunk driving law has loophole that needs to be closed, advocates say
Maryland lawmakers look to beef up "Noah's Law" The family of a Montgomery County police officer who was killed by a drunk driver says the law bearing his name to stop drunk driving has a massive loophole that needs to be closed. Seven years ago, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville marijuana dispensary seeks parking waiver from City
a medical marijuana dispensary in the Chapman Center at 2001 Chapman Avenue, is asking the City of Rockville for a waiver from its current parking requirements. Specifically, it would like permission to reduce its parking mandate by 17 spaces. But if it receives the waiver, the number of surface parking spaces will remain the same. Why seek the waiver, then? It's slightly complicated.
Man crossing through construction zone hit by driver, killed; neighbors criticize DC Water for risk to pedestrians
WASHINGTON — Angry neighbors are demanding the city do much more to ensure pedestrian safety after a 66-year-old man was hit and killed walking through a construction site on Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. Neighbors had been tweeting and reaching out to DC Water, warning the agency that there was...
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
fox5dc.com
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings to be Held on February 9
Per Montgomery County: The Council will hold a public hearing on the capital budget at 7 p.m.; Committees will receive updates on workforce development, workplace learning in Montgomery County Public Schools and shelter services for individuals experiencing homelessness, and will review spending affordability guidelines for the FY24 Operating Budget. The...
mocoshow.com
Pepco Has Completed Repairs on Tower Damaged By November Plane Crash
According to a report by WTOP, Pepco stated “it completed repairs on the tower and overhead lines on Feb. 3, 68 days after the shocking plane crash and rescue of the two inside. Pepco added that the Gaithersburg transmission tower is back to working normally.” Repairs on the transmission tower and power lines that were damaged after a private plane crashed into them on November 27 began on Monday, January 16. The crash occurred near the intersection of Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village and resulted in an outage to approximately 85,000 customers across the county. The pilot and passenger of the plane suffered non-life threatening injuries. On December 6, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the incident.
Teen Thieves In PWC Continue Trend Of Hyundai, Kia Thefts In The Region: Police
Two 17-year-old boys from Maryland were charged after attempting to steal vehicles from a commuter lot in Woodbridge, authorities say. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Corbin Court to investigate an attempted vehicle theft, around 8 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Prince William County police. Initial investigation...
