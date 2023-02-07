Read full article on original website
Richmond Police looking for suspect in Arthur Ashe attempted robbery
Richmond police are working to identify a suspect who attempted to rob a business on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard earlier this week.
18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon. Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson,...
Police interviewing witnesses after man shot outside Richmond store
Police were interviewing witnesses Friday afternoon after man was shot outside a store near Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, according to authorities.
Richmond man arrested for deadly East Broad Street double shooting
The suspect's car was identified by officers in Henrico County. The suspect was arrested and now faces several charges related to the homicide.
Woman pleads guilty in connection to deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Henrico
A woman has pleaded guilty to a number of charges -- including involuntary manslaughter -- in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Henrico County in April 2022.
Unenrolled 17-year-old detained on school grounds in Petersburg
An enrolled 17-year-old teenager was detained on the grounds of the Blandford 6-Grade Academy, according to Petersburg City Public Schools.
72-year-old arrested in 'major' James City County drug bust
In what police are calling a "major crackdown" on illegal drug activities, Tri-Rivers Task Force Agents, supported by James City County Police, to conduct a "major drug bust".
Man hospitalized, found in car after shooting in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one man being hospitalized.
Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
Richmond woman arrested in Hanover break-and-enter, stabbing
A Richmond woman is in custody after breaking into a Hanover home and stabbing another woman multiple times.
Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation
On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Man killed, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
The crime scene is approximately a half mile east of Richmond Police Headquarters and a half mile west of Richmond City Hall.
Richmond Police: New evidence could help catch suspect in deadly broad daylight shooting
A man was shot and killed shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Maury Street, and police are asking for the community's help to identify the shooting suspect using a crucial piece of evidence.
Victims identified in deadly shooting incidents, Richmond police investigating
The Richmond Police Department has now identified the two men killed in a shooting in the neighborhood of Gilpin Court last month.
Police confirm suspect vehicle description in deadly South Richmond shooting
Richmond Police has now confirmed details about a potential suspect vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of a deadly shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond last month.
Amidst ongoing investigation, Richmond Jail found to be ‘in compliance’ after annual inspection
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) found the Richmond City Justice Center to be "in compliance" after an annual unannounced inspection took place Thursday, Feb. 9. The inspection took place just two days after 8News received confirmation the jail was under investigation after the fourth inmate death at the jail in less than a year.
Chesterfield Police searching for Ulta Beauty perfume-stealing suspects
Police said the two men were caught on camera stealing high-value fragrance items from the store on Route 1 in Chester. The incident occurred on Jan. 24 around 10:20 a.m.
