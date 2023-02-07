ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

VCU Police investigate off-campus shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police at VCU is currently investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. VCU Police sent an alert to students saying the shooting happened on East Broad Street between 3rd and 4th streets around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 9. Officers have blocked off the area as they continue...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon. Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RIC traveler claims gun isn’t his after being caught by TSA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A traveler at Richmond International Airport claims that a gun found in his carry-on bag by Transportation Security Administration officers doesn’t belong to him. On Thursday, TSA officers found the loaded .22 caliber handgun at a security checkpoint before the Chester, Va. resident boarded his...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man injured in shooting near Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police say a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, police found a man in the 6600 block of Midlothian Tpke with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Major Crime detectives...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

TSA addresses increase of firearms found at RIC checkpoints

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A record high of 24 firearms were caught at Richmond International Airport Checkpoints in 2022. That’s two a month, a trend that’s already being matched in 2023. This number doesn’t include guns that were improperly put in checked bags. Transportation Security Officials say...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Lockdown lifted after threat at Nottoway school

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Nottoway County Public Schools says a lockdown has been lifted at three schools after a threat received on Thursday. Nottoway Intermediate, Nottoway Middle, and Nottoway High Schools were locked down around 11:45 a.m. No one was allowed in or out of the schools during the lockdown,...
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Community reflects one year after Fox Elementary Fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents, students and city leaders gathered at the playground of William Fox Elementary School Friday evening to reflect on the progress that’s been made one year after a fire destroyed the more than 110-year-old school. While many shed tears a year ago, laughter was heard...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian died Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run incident in Dinwiddie County. Virginia State Police say troopers responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on Courthouse Road at Cox Road. The pedestrian has not yet been identified and no information has been released about the...
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control announced over Facebook Friday that Magnolia, a dog found starving with a puppy, was put to sleep after her health continued to decline. Magnolia was found with a 5-month-old puppy near death by a man on Jan. 31 in the 2100 block...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Woman pleads guilty in fatal Henrico hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 61-year-old in Henrico Thursday, according to court documents. Ciera Childress pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, court documents stated. She was arrested on April 26, 2022, after police found a man that had been...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy