NBC12
VCU Police investigate off-campus shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police at VCU is currently investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. VCU Police sent an alert to students saying the shooting happened on East Broad Street between 3rd and 4th streets around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 9. Officers have blocked off the area as they continue...
NBC12
VCU Police start 2023 pedestrian safety campaign: ‘We just know that we need to do more’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A new traffic safety initiative is happening on the crosswalks of VCU and campus police are getting creative with ways to help protect people on the roads around the university. ”Part of the accidents that we’ve had recently kind of just sparked something in a sense that...
NBC12
18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon. Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson,...
NBC12
Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
NBC12
Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
NBC12
Special prosecutor appointed in case against Virginia Beach pastor
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A special prosecutor has been named in the case against Virginia Beach pastor John Blanchard, who had his charges set aside by prosecutors one year after his arrest back in 2021 during an undercover child sex crimes sting in Chesterfield. The court documents obtained by NBC12...
NBC12
RIC traveler claims gun isn’t his after being caught by TSA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A traveler at Richmond International Airport claims that a gun found in his carry-on bag by Transportation Security Administration officers doesn’t belong to him. On Thursday, TSA officers found the loaded .22 caliber handgun at a security checkpoint before the Chester, Va. resident boarded his...
NBC12
Man injured in shooting near Midlothian Turnpike
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police say a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, police found a man in the 6600 block of Midlothian Tpke with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Major Crime detectives...
NBC12
TSA addresses increase of firearms found at RIC checkpoints
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A record high of 24 firearms were caught at Richmond International Airport Checkpoints in 2022. That’s two a month, a trend that’s already being matched in 2023. This number doesn’t include guns that were improperly put in checked bags. Transportation Security Officials say...
NBC12
Lockdown lifted after threat at Nottoway school
NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Nottoway County Public Schools says a lockdown has been lifted at three schools after a threat received on Thursday. Nottoway Intermediate, Nottoway Middle, and Nottoway High Schools were locked down around 11:45 a.m. No one was allowed in or out of the schools during the lockdown,...
NBC12
Community reflects one year after Fox Elementary Fire
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents, students and city leaders gathered at the playground of William Fox Elementary School Friday evening to reflect on the progress that’s been made one year after a fire destroyed the more than 110-year-old school. While many shed tears a year ago, laughter was heard...
NBC12
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Dinwiddie
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian died Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run incident in Dinwiddie County. Virginia State Police say troopers responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on Courthouse Road at Cox Road. The pedestrian has not yet been identified and no information has been released about the...
NBC12
‘He was loved by everyone’: Friends, family remember Henrico teacher killed in crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are remembering former Henrico teacher and basketball coach who lost his life over the weekend. It’s a phone call no one ever wants to receive. Word of the sudden passing of a dear friend, but that’s the call Brian Hamlet received. His best friend Cameron Jones died Saturday.
NBC12
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control announced over Facebook Friday that Magnolia, a dog found starving with a puppy, was put to sleep after her health continued to decline. Magnolia was found with a 5-month-old puppy near death by a man on Jan. 31 in the 2100 block...
NBC12
‘Always singing, always dancing’: Meet VCU’s inspirational musical theater chair
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In theater, there’s always a story worth telling, but on the grounds of VCU in the halls of the Singleton Center, there’s a story left untold. Until now. Meet the first Black woman to ever chair the musical theater department at VCU - Professor...
NBC12
Woman pleads guilty in fatal Henrico hit-and-run
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 61-year-old in Henrico Thursday, according to court documents. Ciera Childress pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, court documents stated. She was arrested on April 26, 2022, after police found a man that had been...
NBC12
News to Know: Biden gives state of the union address, Students bring gun to school, Wrong way crash investigation
Concerns Rise After A Gun Is Found In A Students Backpack. Parents are concerned after a student brought a gun on to school property for the second time since October. Chesterfield police say a 17-year-old student is facing charges after bringing the weapon to L. C Byrd High school; luckily no one was hurt.
NBC12
Richmond Fire Dept. to host blood drive honoring firefighter battling Leukemia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is honoring one of their own as he battles Leukemia. On Feb. 15, RFD along with the American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Richmond Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of Firefighter Jonathan Clarke.
NBC12
Optima and Bon Secours continue talks on access to affordable healthcare
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Optima of Virginia and Bon Secours are now in talks to ensure patients don’t lose access to healthcare. In a statement on Wednesday, Bon Secours says due to inflation, Optima may start covering less or none of the care patients receive at Bon Secours hospitals throughout the state.
NBC12
RACC having Valentine’s Day adoption special to find your furr-ever love
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to get some pets a little extra love, maybe even some new homes, this Valentine’s Day. The rescue is running an adoption special from Friday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 12. Adoption fees are down from $100 to $14.
