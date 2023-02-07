Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Pilot Bessie Coleman set to be honored with display at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport is set to honor pilot Bessie Coleman with a display in celebration of Black History Month, according to a release from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. GOAA officials stated that Coleman was the first African American woman and first Native American to...
click orlando
Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies at Brevard Zoo
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 13-year-old camel died Thursday at Brevard Zoo, officials said. “We’re saddened to share that Dromedary camel Sammy unexpectedly passed away,” Brevard Zoo said in a Facebook post. According to the zoo, Sammy suddenly became unresponsive after appearing normal Thursday morning. “There were no...
click orlando
Brevard consultant failed to report political contributions, gambled with PAC funds, state reports say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County political consultant is facing a long list of election law violations over electioneering and a defunct PAC he used during the 2020 election cycle, according to a report from News 6′s partner Florida Today. But while the 12 cases against Robert...
click orlando
Video shows missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
click orlando
TIMELINE: Strong storms, wind move into Central Florida before blast of cold air
ORLANDO, Fla. – A strong storm will develop in the northeast Gulf of Mexico Friday night into Saturday morning. As the storm moves into the Southeast U.S. Saturday afternoon, a few strong storms will be possible across Central Florida. The main threat will be damaging wind, but a brief...
click orlando
Here’s how the Boston families have had a lasting impact in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. – When walking around Oviedo, you’ve probably seen some landmarks bearing the name “Boston.” They actually come from two separate families with the same last name, and both have played a major role in local Black history. It all started with Prince Butler Boston....
click orlando
Orlando Solar Bears and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice announce partnership to make games even more icy
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears announced Thursday that they are now partnering with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to give fans special offers throughout this season. This Italian ice shop will provide fans with exclusive deals through the Solar Bears official team newsletter, Bear Bites, and in-game prize opportunities.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
click orlando
4.9M bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled for bacteria concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of bottles of the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso are under recall because of concerns about a bacteria that could sicken people with weakened immune systems. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Wednesday. Parent company Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles in a variety of...
click orlando
Orange County firefighters rescue hawk stuck in Top Golf net
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters rescued a hawk Tuesday evening at Top Golf after the bird got stuck in the course’s net, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. OCFR posted pictures to social media showing firefighters using a crane to reach the hawk. According to Katie Warner, director...
click orlando
‘Each one of us matters:’ Light Orlando organizes L.O.V.E week of service projects
ORLANDO, Fla. – One organization is bringing together several groups in Orlando for a week filled with service projects. Light Orlando organized L.O.V.E — Light Orlando Volunteer Experience — as way to give back to the community through several different volunteer opportunities. [TRENDING: Florida motorcycle officer dies...
click orlando
Titusville gym helping people fight against Parkinson’s Disease
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – People with Parkinson’s are punching their way to better health. Turns out exercise is one of the best ways to slow the condition. We went to a gym in Titusville where this week’s Getting Results Award winner offers classes for people dealing with the disease and he isn’t pulling any punches.
click orlando
🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
click orlando
Emergency response lifted at Lake Brantley High School after reports of student with knife
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An order to shelter in place was issued and later lifted Friday morning at Lake Brantley High School as officials investigated reports of a student said to have a knife on campus, according to Seminole County Public Schools. The “code yellow” — which the district...
click orlando
‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
click orlando
Chlorine leak injures 3 in Winter Garden, fire officials say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Three people were injured after trying to contain a chlorine leak at a city pool in Winter Garden, according to fire department officials. According to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the city-owned Farnsworth Pool on Surprise Drive on Wednesday and located two city employees trying to contain the leak.
click orlando
Car consumed by fire in fatal Osceola County rollover crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed late Tuesday in a fiery, single-vehicle crash off of State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on westbound SR-60, west of Mae Bass Road, troopers said. According to a crash...
click orlando
‘I was very confident in myself:’ Recognizing the first Black female teacher at St. Cloud High School
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 is honoring and celebrating influential and impactful Black leaders all month, including the contributions made by 79-year-old Deloris McMillon of Osceola County. The retired educator of almost 40 years broke racial barriers as the first Black female teacher at St. Cloud High School...
click orlando
61-year-old man killed in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed early Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive. [TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes...
click orlando
‘Lincoln Park was here:’ Lake County group helps preserve history of school set to close
CLERMONT, Fla. – One Lake County advocacy group is helping to get results and preserve history after an elementary school is set to close but will be taking on a new life as an education center. “We’re hoping for people to know Lincoln Park was here and we’re going...
Comments / 0