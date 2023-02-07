ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 13-year-old camel died Thursday at Brevard Zoo, officials said. “We’re saddened to share that Dromedary camel Sammy unexpectedly passed away,” Brevard Zoo said in a Facebook post. According to the zoo, Sammy suddenly became unresponsive after appearing normal Thursday morning. “There were no...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Here’s how the Boston families have had a lasting impact in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – When walking around Oviedo, you’ve probably seen some landmarks bearing the name “Boston.” They actually come from two separate families with the same last name, and both have played a major role in local Black history. It all started with Prince Butler Boston....
OVIEDO, FL
click orlando

4.9M bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled for bacteria concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of bottles of the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso are under recall because of concerns about a bacteria that could sicken people with weakened immune systems. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Wednesday. Parent company Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles in a variety of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County firefighters rescue hawk stuck in Top Golf net

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters rescued a hawk Tuesday evening at Top Golf after the bird got stuck in the course’s net, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. OCFR posted pictures to social media showing firefighters using a crane to reach the hawk. According to Katie Warner, director...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Titusville gym helping people fight against Parkinson’s Disease

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – People with Parkinson’s are punching their way to better health. Turns out exercise is one of the best ways to slow the condition. We went to a gym in Titusville where this week’s Getting Results Award winner offers classes for people dealing with the disease and he isn’t pulling any punches.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Chlorine leak injures 3 in Winter Garden, fire officials say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Three people were injured after trying to contain a chlorine leak at a city pool in Winter Garden, according to fire department officials. According to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the city-owned Farnsworth Pool on Surprise Drive on Wednesday and located two city employees trying to contain the leak.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

61-year-old man killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed early Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive. [TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

