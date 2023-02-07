ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC to open new migrant relief center at Holiday Inn in the Financial District

By Arya Sundaram
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lxu13_0kffPhmF00
Mayor Eric Adams, flanked by immigration advocates, at a Jan. 22 press briefing in City Hall where he called for more federal support for asylum seekers inundating the city.

A new migrant relief center will open at a Holiday Inn in the Financial District, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

The 492-room facility will temporarily house adult families and single women and provide a range of other services offered at other migrant relief centers. More than 44,000 newly arrived migrants have arrived in the city since the spring, according to city estimates.

The announcement of the sixth migrant relief center follows Adams’ visit last month to the U.S. Southern border, where he renewed calls for federal intervention to help solve the crisis. It also follows a heated, multi-day standoff over conditions in a recently opened migrant relief center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Last week, police and sanitation workers cleared out an encampment of asylum seekers outside a Midtown Hotel who had refused to relocate to the 1,000-bed facility for single men. The mayor himself slept at the facility overnight on Friday.

New York City Health and Hospitals and other contractors will run the newly announced facility on Washington Street, which will have majority bilingual staff, as is in the case in other migrant relief centers, according to a city hall email sent to local elected officials obtained by Gothamist.

The new center will also provide “non-congregate settings” and follow the city’s policies about such migrant relief centers for single adult women and families.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List

It’s been an undeniably eventful first year in office for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who became the first person of color elected to the position in 2021 after a highly competitive contest. In addition to pursuing large-scale targets like the Trump Organization, the District Attorney has announced wide-ranging housing, mental health and homelessness support […] The post Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tete-a-tent: An inside look at migrant tent city on Randall’s Island

City officials provided amNewYork Metro a tour of the Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on Randall’s Island Tuesday. The facility which has become known as Randall’s Island “Tent City” is scheduled to open on Oct. 19 and will serve as a temporary staging point to house arriving asylum seekers while also connecting them with the services they need, according to the mayor’s office. This will include medical examinations, food provisions, and connecting migrants with families wherever they may be in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development

A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side

City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

$35M property in Williamsburg sells to foreign investor REDA

TerraCRG and Rosewood Realty, have brokered the $34,926,000 sale of 50 North 1st Street, a 46-unit multifamily building in Williams- burg, to Reda Capital. Daniel Lebor and Matt Cosentino of TerraCRG along with Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor, and Alex Fuchs from Rosewood Realty exclusively represented the Kushner Companies. “50 North...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn project drama tests city’s housing push

As Mayor Eric Adams waxes poetic about a “City of Yes,” developers proposing 231 apartments in Brooklyn have heard nothing but “no.”. Plaza Realty is proposing to replace a Staples and a parking lot in Homecrest with an eight-story, mixed-income residential complex including 60 affordable units, a first-floor commercial space and a landscaped rear garden.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments

NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials want to make local banks more accountable to New Yorkers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of New York City officials announced Friday that they want to make banks in the five boroughs more accountable to residents. Mayor Eric Adams, Comptroller Brad Lander, and Department of Finance (DOF) Commissioner Preston Niblack announced a pair of transparency measures to help gauge the public’s experience with local banks, 28 of which are officially designated as the city’s depository banks as of the most recently published list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC No Longer No. 1 — Why Parents May Be Celebrating This Childcare Turning Point

Bad news for parents: hourly babysitting rates nationwide jumped again last year, rising at a rate higher than inflation for the second year in a row. New data on the nationwide spike, out Friday in Axios, finds the average pay for sitters up about 9.7% from 2021, that's according to UrbanSitter. The caregiver-matching website found the national average stands around $22.68 for 2022, that's up roughly two dollars from the previous year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy