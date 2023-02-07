Read full article on original website
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Online Threat Prompts Police Response At Pennsbury High
Social media posts directed at Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills have led to increased security on campus, administrators said Friday, Feb. 10. In a statement on Facebook, Pennsbury School District told parents that police had "investigated a concerning social media post made by a PHS student" during the night. They did not describe the posts in question.
Pennridge High School Principal Charged With DUI: Police
A Bucks County high school principal was arrested in Plumstead Township last week after police suspected he was driving under the influence, authorities say. Stephen Cashman, principal at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, was pulled over on Swamp Road at about midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, Plumstead police said in a statement.
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Bucks school board hears allegations of antisemitism
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community in the Central Bucks School District remains angry and divided over a policy approved last month that prohibits employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas. The anger and passion were evident Tuesday night...
Mercury
Montgomery County OKs $8.7M in contracts
NORRISTOWN – Montgomery County officials kicked off their first February meeting designating more than $8.7 million for contracts. The 17-item contract package was unanimously approved on Feb. 2 by all three Montgomery County Commissioners: Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr., newly sworn in Vice Chairwoman Jamila Winder and Commissioner Joe Gale.
Culture war shows no sign of slowing at contentious Central Bucks board meeting
The guy wearing a camo baseball hat and baggy winter coat was among more than three dozen people who came before the Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday night to speak about library books, democracy, indoctrination, and American freedoms. He was concerned about a children’s book that had two male...
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger
NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
glensidelocal.com
Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington
The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI in Plumstead
The principal of Pennridge High School was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, was driving in the area of Swamp Road in Plumstead Township just after midnight when he was stopped by officers, according to Plumstead Township Police. Police said the officer detected a strong odor...
buckscountyherald.com
“Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie
The Perkasie Towne Improvement Association hosted a “Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie on Jan. 28. The event brought families out to wander downtown Perkasie and visit its shops, restaurants and breweries for specials, live music, kids’ activities, games and other special treats. The nonprofit Perkasie Towne...
Bucks County Student, Cancer Survivor Attends the State of the Union Address
A Bucks County middle school student and cancer survivor was chosen as a guest of honor to attend the annual State of the Union address. Sara Harvey, a student at Poquessing Middle School in Feasterville-Trevose, was chosen to attend the event in Washington, D.C. with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Norristown Times Herald
Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room
CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Yardley Distillery Introduces Limited Edition Vodka Celebrating the Eagles
A Bucks County distillery has created a colorful new drink that is sure to be a new necessity for football fans this weekend. Nikki DeMentri wrote about the distillery for CBS Philadelphia. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game, Yardley Distillery has introduced a limited edition Bleed Green Vodka. The distillery...
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
