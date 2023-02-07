ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Online Threat Prompts Police Response At Pennsbury High

Social media posts directed at Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills have led to increased security on campus, administrators said Friday, Feb. 10. In a statement on Facebook, Pennsbury School District told parents that police had "investigated a concerning social media post made by a PHS student" during the night. They did not describe the posts in question.
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
Daily Voice

Pennridge High School Principal Charged With DUI: Police

A Bucks County high school principal was arrested in Plumstead Township last week after police suspected he was driving under the influence, authorities say. Stephen Cashman, principal at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, was pulled over on Swamp Road at about midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, Plumstead police said in a statement.
PERKASIE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run

Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Central Bucks school board hears allegations of antisemitism

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community in the Central Bucks School District remains angry and divided over a policy approved last month that prohibits employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas. The anger and passion were evident Tuesday night...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Mercury

Montgomery County OKs $8.7M in contracts

NORRISTOWN – Montgomery County officials kicked off their first February meeting designating more than $8.7 million for contracts. The 17-item contract package was unanimously approved on Feb. 2 by all three Montgomery County Commissioners: Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr., newly sworn in Vice Chairwoman Jamila Winder and Commissioner Joe Gale.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Preservation Society: Old Airy Street prison is in danger

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Airy Street Prison at 35 East Airy Street in Norristown was part of the same contest to design the Montgomery County Courthouse in 1849. The famed architect Napoleon LeBrun, who designed the Philadelphia Academy of Music and Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, submitted a design for the jail. The castle-like structure was built in 1851. Though not as large a complex as the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, I dare say it has a much more attractive facade in its grim imposing kind of way.
NORRISTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington

The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

“Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie

The Perkasie Towne Improvement Association hosted a “Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie on Jan. 28. The event brought families out to wander downtown Perkasie and visit its shops, restaurants and breweries for specials, live music, kids’ activities, games and other special treats. The nonprofit Perkasie Towne...
PERKASIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room

CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Feasterville-Trevose Times

Feasterville Trevose, PA
681
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

local news for Feasterville-Trevose, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/feasterville-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy