Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland aims to make it 12-0 against Scotland as Wales boss
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Should Steve Borthwick pick both Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell again?
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. It is surely the main question on England fans' lips on squad announcement day - will Steve Borthwick...
Sunderland defensive duo 'a match for anyone,' says Danny Batth
Just how good is the Sunderland central defensive partnership of Dan Ballard and Danny Batth?
BBC
Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format
Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
BBC
BBC: The broadcaster's first recording from Wales
Until 13 February 1923, if you had turned on a radio in Wales, all you would have heard would have been static fuzz, and maybe some Morse code if you were lucky. But 100 years ago on Monday, all that changed when 5WA - an indirect ancestor of BBC Radio Wales - took to the air.
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
Tony Mowbray on new Sunderland signing: 'He is available - and he looks very exciting'
Sunderland will have a new attacking weapon in their armoury for the visit of Reading.
Sunderland boss explains fresh Niall Huggins absence and gives timescale on return
Why was Niall Huggins absent from the Sunderland squad against Fulham?
BBC
'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'
What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
BBC
YouTube: Guernsey FC virtual boss aiming for Premier League
Jack Peachman has made it his quest to take Guernsey FC from the eighth division of the English football pyramid to Premier League glory and share it with his 183,000 YouTube subscribers. His YouTube channel sees him playing video game Football Manager as part of the series Park To Prem.
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
'No reason' why Chris Rigg can't play more for Sunderland this season - Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray says 15-year-old Chris Rigg will continue to be involved at Sunderland - in the right circumstances.
BBC
Premier League fantasy football tips: Which Arsenal players can you fit into your team?
You may remember last week I told you I wouldn't be switching one Arsenal player for another in my squad if that meant taking a four-point hit. Well, I've changed my mind!. The reason for that is that Arsenal have been handed another double gameweek. That comes in gameweek 25, when they will face Leicester and Everton, so I think the hit will be worth it in the long-term.
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 22
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 22! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
Comments / 0