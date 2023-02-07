ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Relationship between Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Shanahan soured leading into NFC Championship

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGBaQ_0kffP5W000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFbK8_0kffP5W000

Chances are, Jimmy Garoppolo will be moving on from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. The 49ers’ quarterback for the past six seasons is now set for unrestricted free agency at the age of 31, and his track record will likely make him a top candidate to land a starting QB job elsewhere.

Compound Garoppolo’s value with the fact that the 49ers already have two potential future QBs on the roster with Trey Lance and 2022 sensation Brock Purdy , and all signs point to a split this offseason.

While Garoppolo’s return to the team was already a surprise this past season, once Lance suffered a season-ending injury, plans quickly changed. Once again, Jimmy G stepped into the starting lineup and proceeded to lead his team to victory, going 7-3 in ten starts.

But once Garoppolo got hurt too, then came Purdy, who posted similar numbers while going 5-0 in his first taste of NFL action. As the NFC Conference Championship game approached, Garoppolo’s ankle started to improve to the point where he may be able to practice with the team soon, yet that time never came.

Related: Steve Wilks joins San Francisco 49ers as defensive coordinator

Kyle Shanahan seemingly grew tired of Jimmy Garoppolo’s injuries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ez8qF_0kffP5W000
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Once the season ended, coach Kyle Shanahan noted that he didn’t see “ any scenario ” where Garoppolo would be back in a 49ers uniform in 2023, which, considering the team’s other options, came as no surprise. Yet, others began to speculate if there was a deeper issue at play between Garoppolo and his head coach of the past six seasons.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic did some digging and came away convinced that the relationship between coach and QB did sour leading up to the 49ers’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Kawakami wasn’t able to place a source or a reason for their seemingly suddenly strayed interactions. His best guess was rooted in the fact that their relationship was never very strong, to begin with. Once injuries continued to plague Garoppolo, it became tough for Shanahan to rely on his QB remaining in the starting lineup.

Not to mention, the team practically made the decision to move on from Garoppolo the moment Lance was selected in 2021, in which Garoppolo was never even expected to be on San Francisco’s roster in 2023, to begin with.

Yet, the team’s inability to find a proper trade partner, combined with Garoppolo’s offseason shoulder injury, presented complications, which inevitably led to the QB making a few more starts for the 49ers. Chances are, they will be his last with this franchise.

Subscribe to Sportsnaut’s FREE Morning Brew! A delicious blend of the freshest headlines, rumors, rankings, and much more. Get your sports fix daily, direct to your inbox. Sign-up now .

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League.  It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
ClutchPoints

49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Calls Derek Carr Trade 'Unlikely'

The Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Carr's visit takes place on Wednesday.  It is Carr's first meeting with a team ahead of the Raiders' Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, by which $40.4 million of his salary becomes ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag

Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire

The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL Coach Reveals What He's Heard About Eric Bieniemy

Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders reportedly plan on hiring an offensive coordinator sometime next week. The Commanders have interviewed six candidates for their vacant OC position, but are waiting until after the Super Bowl so they can get a meeting with one of their top candidates: Chiefs ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job

The Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their search for a new head coach, and one notable candidate has now survived multiple rounds of cuts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job. He joins Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati... The post Report: 1 notable candidate remains in running for Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made

Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy