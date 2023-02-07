ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Proud Family’ receives backlash for anti-White propaganda in new episode

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” reboot has created interesting conversations since its latest episode. Critics on Twitter make claims that the “Juneteenth” episode in the 2nd season is anti-White and showcases blatant anti-White propaganda, according to a Twitter account named End Wokeness. “Why are they showing this woke BLM propaganda to our kids?” the caption reads.
'Stolen Youth' goes inside Larry Ray's cult-like control over Sarah Lawrence students

Joining a genre of docuseries best described as "The Weirder the better," "Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence" details how a group of college students allowed their lives to taken over by a friend's father, who coached, bullied and ultimately controlled them. Luckily for the producers, Larry Ray recorded many of those sessions, resulting in a three-part show that's at times uncomfortably raw, and thus (for those who can stomach it) extremely watchable.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids

While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
The Proud Boys Are Now the Largest Hate Group in the Country

The term “hate group” has a very specific definition. Hate groups “vilify others because of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Closely related to these are anti-government groups, which are often put into the same category.  Of the 733 hate groups and 488 anti-government groups […]
14 Black History Books That Will Keep You Informed During Black History Month

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. February is here, which means it’s officially Black History Month. It’s the annual event where Americans join together to celebrate Black Americans’ cultural contributions and stories, and it’s also when we ponder the complicated history and struggles that Black Americans have faced in this country. There are many ways to learn about and honor Black history, and reading is one of the most crucial. The conversation surrounding reading and the study of Black history has become increasingly paramount in recent months. This January,...
Diversity, "wokeness" and violent oppression: Lessons of the Tyre Nichols case

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The brutal murder of Tyre Nichols by five Black Memphis police officers should be enough to implode the fantasy that identity politics and diversity will solve the social, economic and political decay that besets the United States. Not only are the former officers Black, but the city's police department is headed by Cerelyn Davis, a Black woman. None of this helped Nichols, another victim of a modern-day police lynching.
Black History, Uncensored: The GOP is wrong about Richard Wright

When conservatives speak of Black authors as an unpatriotic threat to the very concept of the United States, I suspect they have articles like Richard Wright’s “Not My People’s War” in mind. His 1941 essay is a provocative declaration that the premise of World War II...

