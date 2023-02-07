Read full article on original website
The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville HorrorSiddhartha SapkotaAmityville, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wading River farmer wins prestigious ‘Hop Nose-It-All’ award at industry convention
They came, they saw, they sniffed. At the end one thing was clear: John Condzella’s nose knows. His olfactory prowess came out victorious at the recent “Hop Matrix” hop sensory competition among approximately 100 industry peers at the 67th annual American Hop Convention in Santa Rosa, CA, January 25-27.
New Superintendent Tapped For Scarsdale Schools
A school board in Westchester County has announced its next superintendent. The Scarsdale Board of Education announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Andrew Patrick would serve as the district's next superintendent. Patrick will be formally appointed on Monday, Feb. 13. Patrick was chosen after a thorough nationwide search that ultimately...
Renovations near Eisenhower Park's Red Course underway in hope of hosting PGA events
The Nassau County parks commissioner tells News 12 that the International Development Association's vote and support to renovate the restaurant space give the final boost to move everything forward, including bringing in more jobs to build and to later boost the local economy when big events are held.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
therealdeal.com
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Carmans River Fish Ladder Project Now Complete
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced the completion of the Carmans River Fish Ladder Project, the only remaining barrier to fish passage along the Carmans River. The project at Lily Lake Dam will now allow migratory fish to move safely and effectively across the stream barrier while protecting existing...
L.I. offers safe spots to meet for social media sales
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- There's no disputing that bargains can be found online, where private individuals offer items at great prices, but the deals can also be dangerous.Hailey Hanyo, 19, is a Suffolk community college student who searches for bargains online."I can't afford to buy a new car. I'm buying used. I'm buying off of places like Facebook Marketplace," she said.She is wary of meeting up with strangers for the eventual handoff. Her mind and others are on NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, who was shot this weekend while meeting someone to buy a car. Fayaz later died from his injuries.READ MORE: NYPD...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Approves Lease for Quiogue Solar Farm
The Westhampton Beach Village Board last week approved a lease agreement with CVE North America Inc. of Delaware, which plans to install a commercial solar power farm on village-owned property... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... 9 Feb 2023...
greaterlongisland.com
Hidden event spaces: The party room at That Meetball Place in Patchogue
That Meetball Place in Patchogue might be known as a party spot for the youth. “We see this all the time,” said GM Tom Fazio. “People bump into each other at That Meetball Place, exchange numbers or whatever, and then they’ve been dating five, six years …”
islipbulletin.net
East Islip cheerleaders take first in divisional competition
East Islip High School’s varsity cheer team took first place at the Suffolk Division I small teams competition at Smithtown West on Jan. 28. The team has one more local competition at …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
tbrnewsmedia.com
SWR wrestling team advances to state qualifier
The Shoreham-Wading River varsity wrestling team won the Nassau/Suffolk D2 Double Duals, defeating the Nassau County No. 2 ranked Locust Valley, 57-6, and Island Trees, 46-21. The Wildcat wrestlers finished the regular season with an impressive overall record of 25-6. The team defeated nine highly ranked teams from six sections — both large and small schools. The team will compete at the Suffolk County D2 New York State qualifier at Mattituck High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Opening Day Set For First Long Island Location Of Popular Eatery, In Levittown
The wait is almost over for those eagerly anticipating the opening of Long Island’s first Crumbl Cookies store. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the popular cookie chain will open its newest location, located in Levittown at 3511 Hempstead Turnpike, on Friday, Feb. 10, according to a company spokesperson.
NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student
NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
Huntington Town Board weighs in on Oheka Castle housing proposal
The castle's owners want a permit that will allow the construction of a four-story condominium with 95 housing units.
greaterlongisland.com
Two $1 million Powerball tickets purchased on Long Island
While this week’s $755 million Powerball jackpot ticket was purshased in Washington state, the same drawing showered some million-dollar love on Long Island. New York Lottery reports that two second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Nassau County. One was sold at the Barefoot Peddler pub and...
nassauobserver.com
Move Over 516 and Make Way for 363
Batten down the hatches. Nassau County is running out of phone number combinations that begin with the area code 516. Since the 1950s, Nassau and Suffolk County businesses and residences were assigned a phone number with the area code 516. In 1999, you would have thought the world was ending when it was announced that Suffolk County numbers would be switched to 631. But the sun came up the next day, and thus the great “Area Code Rivalry” was born, with Nassau County residents celebrating and taunting the obviously second-class “631-ers.” As an added insult, Suffolk got a second area code, 934, in 2016.
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
A total of 400 stores have closed in the last year.
eastendbeacon.com
Water Authority Implements Irrigation Restrictions; Riverhead May Tweak New Code
Two new water conservation measures were implemented by the Suffolk County Water Authority on Feb. 1, mandating odd-even irrigation schedules, prohibiting irrigation in the hottest part of the day, and providing incentives for customers who use water conservation devices. According to the Water Authority, “the need for stronger conservation policies...
Car goes into water in Port Washington
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Chopper 2 was over the scene of a car that went into the water in Port Washington Wednesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Hempstead Harbor. There was no immediate word on how the car went into the water, but the location is near a boat ramp. Numerous first responder boats and personnel were at the scene, conducting a pattern search to find the vehicle. So far there's no word as to whether or not anyone was in the vehicle.
Returning Jeopardy! Champ Who Teaches In Syosset Was Voted 'Most Likely To Win Jeopardy!'
You could say it was written in the stars - or at least it was in the high school yearbook. While New York teacher Dan Wohl may have been surprised to make it onto Jeopardy!, his students most certainly were not. During his first year of teaching social studies at...
