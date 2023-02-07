ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller Place, NY

Daily Voice

New Superintendent Tapped For Scarsdale Schools

A school board in Westchester County has announced its next superintendent. The Scarsdale Board of Education announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Andrew Patrick would serve as the district's next superintendent. Patrick will be formally appointed on Monday, Feb. 13. Patrick was chosen after a thorough nationwide search that ultimately...
SCARSDALE, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase

Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. offers safe spots to meet for social media sales

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- There's no disputing that bargains can be found online, where private individuals offer items at great prices, but the deals can also be dangerous.Hailey Hanyo, 19, is a Suffolk community college student who searches for bargains online."I can't afford to buy a new car. I'm buying used. I'm buying off of places like Facebook Marketplace," she said.She is wary of meeting up with strangers for the eventual handoff. Her mind and others are on NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, who was shot this weekend while meeting someone to buy a car. Fayaz later died from his injuries.READ MORE: NYPD...
RIVERHEAD, NY
islipbulletin.net

East Islip cheerleaders take first in divisional competition

East Islip High School’s varsity cheer team took first place at the Suffolk Division I small teams competition at Smithtown West on Jan. 28. The team has one more local competition at …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
EAST ISLIP, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

SWR wrestling team advances to state qualifier

The Shoreham-Wading River varsity wrestling team won the Nassau/Suffolk D2 Double Duals, defeating the Nassau County No. 2 ranked Locust Valley, 57-6, and Island Trees, 46-21. The Wildcat wrestlers finished the regular season with an impressive overall record of 25-6. The team defeated nine highly ranked teams from six sections — both large and small schools. The team will compete at the Suffolk County D2 New York State qualifier at Mattituck High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.
SHOREHAM, NY
Shore News Network

NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student

NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Two $1 million Powerball tickets purchased on Long Island

While this week’s $755 million Powerball jackpot ticket was purshased in Washington state, the same drawing showered some million-dollar love on Long Island. New York Lottery reports that two second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Nassau County. One was sold at the Barefoot Peddler pub and...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
nassauobserver.com

Move Over 516 and Make Way for 363

Batten down the hatches. Nassau County is running out of phone number combinations that begin with the area code 516. Since the 1950s, Nassau and Suffolk County businesses and residences were assigned a phone number with the area code 516. In 1999, you would have thought the world was ending when it was announced that Suffolk County numbers would be switched to 631. But the sun came up the next day, and thus the great “Area Code Rivalry” was born, with Nassau County residents celebrating and taunting the obviously second-class “631-ers.” As an added insult, Suffolk got a second area code, 934, in 2016.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Water Authority Implements Irrigation Restrictions; Riverhead May Tweak New Code

Two new water conservation measures were implemented by the Suffolk County Water Authority on Feb. 1, mandating odd-even irrigation schedules, prohibiting irrigation in the hottest part of the day, and providing incentives for customers who use water conservation devices. According to the Water Authority, “the need for stronger conservation policies...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Car goes into water in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Chopper 2 was over the scene of a car that went into the water in Port Washington Wednesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Hempstead Harbor. There was no immediate word on how the car went into the water, but the location is near a boat ramp. Numerous first responder boats and personnel were at the scene, conducting a pattern search to find the vehicle. So far there's no word as to whether or not anyone was in the vehicle. 
PORT WASHINGTON, NY

