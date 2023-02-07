This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. AI chatbots are getting so good, people are starting to see them as human. Several users have recently called the bots their best friends, others have professed their love, and a Google engineer even helped one hire a lawyer. From a product standpoint, these bots are extraordinary. But from a research perspective, the people dreaming about their human-level intelligence are due for a reality check.

1 DAY AGO