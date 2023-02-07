ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

AI Chatbots Aren’t as Close to Human Intelligence as You Think

This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. AI chatbots are getting so good, people are starting to see them as human. Several users have recently called the bots their best friends, others have professed their love, and a Google engineer even helped one hire a lawyer. From a product standpoint, these bots are extraordinary. But from a research perspective, the people dreaming about their human-level intelligence are due for a reality check.
Observer

Tesla’s Share Price Has Nearly Doubled This Year

Tesla’s share price has almost doubled since its January low, topping $200 for the first time in three months, as its latest earnings results proved the enduring popularity of its electric vehicles and the broader tech sector recovers from last year’s market rout. The Elon Musk-run company’s shares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy