ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fears loom surrounding fate of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys amid review

By Kendall Green
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37b4O1_0kffOQtx00

It's been a five-year run for the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys and now the school's future is in jeopardy.

The school's future is the center of conversation at a community meeting Tuesday evening.

As teens are in the headlines in Baltimore, often surrounding gun violence and crime, Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys (BCSB) was established as a potential remedy educating boys at a crucial phase of their lives between fourth and eighth grades.

The school even brings professionals they could look up to around the students like Governor Wes Moore.

So far, their first graduating classes are seeing a promising level of success.

"When you look at Baltimore City statistics, particularly when it comes to African American men, typically they're graduating at a 64 percent rate within four years, where our first class graduated within 90 percent and second class is scheduled to graduate at 97 percent," said Edwin Avent of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys.

He heads BCSB where the focus of his staff has been to prepare their students for the future while the future of the school itself remains hanging in the balance.

"Should the board of commissioners decide to vote against renewing us, our families will have to make alternate arrangements for their sons in the following years," Avent shared.

Within the last few months, the school has received several letters of concern from Baltimore City Public Schools stemming from instances like incorrect data entry and improper protocol for suspending a student.

More than five letters, which the school has exceeded, could ultimately cause the district's board of commissioners to revoke renewing of the school's charter.

"We understand their process, we just don't believe it rises to the level of shutting down a school that's doing so much good for so many young people," Avent expressed.

He feels the school's potential early shutdown could have an impact not just on the students it serves but the community that surrounds it.

"At stake is the future of African American males in Baltimore City. The common average reading level is about fourth grade. There's a high level of illiteracy going on in that population that are committing crimes, that are being incarcerated and are being the victims of crime," Avent said.

A few dates to keep in mind surrounding the future of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys:

  • February 14th: BCPS CEO Dr. Santelises will make her recommendation to the board of commissioners.
  • February 16th : Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys administrators will present their case to the board of commissioners.
  • February 23rd: Board of commissioners will vote on the school's fate.

Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys requests parents and families send letters of support to the school located at 2525 Kirk Avenue or by email via Lwhite@baltimorecollegiate.org.

They've also urged stakeholders to reach out to the board of commissioners who'll be voting on Feb. 23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Not a Single Student Met Grade-Level Expectations For Math In 23 Baltimore Schools

Reagan Reese on February 10, 2023 According to a report by Project Baltimore, no students were proficient in math in 23 Baltimore City Schools in 2022. According to a report by Project Baltimore, 23 of 150 Baltimore City Schools, including ten high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools, and two middle schools, failed to meet math grade-level expectations. Approximately 2,000 students took the state administered math exams which tested proficiency levels. “It just sounds like these schools, now, have turned into essentially babysitters with no accountability,”  Jovani Patterson, a Baltimore resident who sued the district for not properly educating The post Not a Single Student Met Grade-Level Expectations For Math In 23 Baltimore Schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Blazing the Trail: Remembering Maryland's first Black lawyers

Continuing our observance of Black History Month, we begin today with a conversation about an important aspect of Black history here in Maryland concerning breaking the color barrier in the legal profession. Next Thursday night (February 16), the University of Baltimore School of Law will host a symposium with two...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland woman brings Black history to life through performances

BALTIMORE - A maryland mother is stepping back in time to honor the contributions of some Black historical icons.Shemika Renee is educating people as a historical costumer."The very first time that the thought crossed my mind was when I was in the third grade, and I had to do an oral book report" Renee said.Through a virtual call with WJZ, Renee shared how the idea to become a historical performer blossomed."It's been in me since I was a child but what started me on the path as an adult was when my oldest child was in kindergarten," she said.MORE Black...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police find guardians of child abandoned in East Baltimore alleyway

BALTIMORE -- Officers searched for and found the guardians of a child that someone abandoned in an alleyway on Friday, according to authorities.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child—between the ages of four years old and five years old—was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy