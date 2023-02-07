The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and as a result, the Russell Westbrook era in LA has officially run its course. As part of a three-team trade, which was rumored ahead of time, the Lakers on Wednesday sent Westbrook to the Utah Jazz while the Minnesota Timberwolves dealt D’Angelo Russell to Los Angeles along with Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Also involved in the trade were Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who will both join the Timberwolves, while the Jazz acquired Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones as well.

