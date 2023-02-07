ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teammates say AJ Brown is the fittest guy on the Philadelphia Eagles, but the debate remains open

By Tyler Lauletta
 3 days ago
A.J. Brown celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

  • The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
  • Insider asked players across the Eagles roster on Media Day who the fittest member of their team was.
  • While there was some open debate, wide receiver AJ Brown far and away led the votes.

PHOENIX — In the NFL, everyone is in good shape.

But in a world full of fit athletes, one has to be the fittest, and according to the Philadelphia Eagles , the fittest man in their locker room is wide receiver AJ Brown.

"Naturally? It's AJ Brown," kicker Jake Elliott told Insider on Media Day at the Super Bowl. "It's just God-given."

"Fittest? AJ," linebacker Patrick Johnson agreed.

Johnson said that while other players could contend for the throne, Brown was currently sitting atop the standings.

"Zach Pascal's a good one. TJ Edwards. I think of TJ, somebody who works really hard and got his body in great shape. He keeps on climbing up the ladder here," Johnson said.

"But when it comes to AJ, he's just a freakish athlete. He's one of those guys who's just built different."

A.J. Brown warms up ahead of a game against the Green Bay Packers.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Brown joined the Eagles on draft day this past year when Philadelphia traded away the Nos. 18 and 101 picks in the draft to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Brown.

The 2-time pro bowler made an immediate impression on the team, not just with his fitness in the locker room but with his play on the field.

Stepping into the role as the team's top receiver, Brown set a single-season franchise record with 1,496 yards in his first year with the team.

Brown also freed up fellow stud receiver DeVonta Smith to be more open, and together, the duo became the first pair of Eagles to ever both clear 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

A.J. Brown fights past a defender against the Chicago Bears.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Brown even got to enact some revenge on his former team this past year, going off against the Titans for eight receptions, 119 yards, and two touchdowns.

"I wanted to make them regret that decision," Brown said of the Titans after the game .

On the Eagles, those who don't believe Brown to be the strongest guy in the locker room still acknowledge him as the fittest.

" Jason Kelce would win an arm wrestling contest ," tight end Trey Sermon told Insider. "But fittest is AJ."

But according to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, one player stands in challenge to Brown's fitness crown: rookie tight end Jack Stoll.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll celebrates after a first down against the Tennessee Titans.

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

"Jack Stoll, for sure," Minshew said. "He tells everybody he has the best body on the team. He lets people know every day."

Insider could not get Stoll and Brown together for a flex-off as of press time, but we will keep you posted on any progress on that front.

Until then, they'll both have to settle for being in really good shape.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

