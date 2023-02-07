ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

A judge says a mom can't breastfeed her 6-month-old daughter to accommodate her ex's visitation schedule, report says

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaKrc_0kffOHCe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FadMq_0kffOHCe00
Preparing baby milk formula

HUIZENG HU

  • A court in Virginia ordered a woman to stop breastfeeding her baby, The Washington Post reported.
  • Arleta Ramirez told the Post that her child was exclusively breastfed from birth.
  • The ruling, however, was tied to the child's father's visitation schedule, the outlet reported.

A Virginia woman was ordered to stop breastfeeding her six-month-old baby so the baby's father can have overnight visits, The Washington Post reported.

Arleta Ramirez was ordered to "make every effort to place the child on a feeding schedule and use a bottle" by a Prince William County judge in late November, the Post reported. And, beginning this month, the judge's ruling granted the child's father, Mike Ridgway, four visitation days and overnight visits, according to the Post's February 1 story.

Ramirez told the Post that their daughter — who was exclusively breastfed from birth — had to be fed every hour, which initially interfered with Ridgway's visitation times. But now the judge's order will change that plan, the paper said.

"Why are they forcing me to stop breastfeeding?" Ramirez told the Post, adding that she and Ridgway broke up shortly after the child was born in July. "Isn't that her right? Isn't that in her best interest?"

Ridgway also told the Post that he'd given Ramirez the "space to both nurse and to pump milk" so he could bottle-feed their daughter when she's with him.

"Past the age of 6 months I will continue to support breastfeeding and bottle-feeding our daughter breast milk as much as possible, while also supplementing with formula only when absolutely necessary," Ridgway told the Post.

Ramirez initially had trouble pumping milk and her daughter refused the bottle at first, the paper reported. Tara Steinnerd, an attorney for Ridgway, told the Post that Ramirez was using breastfeeding as a way to "salvage" her relationship with him.

Cases like this, however, are not uncommon. Meghan Boone, a professor who studies pregnancy and parenting rights the Wake Forest University, told the Post that breastfeeding is factored in by some courts when forming visitation schedules. In 2017, HGTV host Nicole Curtis revealed she was ordered to stop breastfeeding her then-infant when her ex fought for visitation rights, according to People Magazine .

"I had no idea that a judge could say, 'You're court ordered to not feed your exclusively breastfed child," Curtis told the magazine at the time. "It's important that children have both of their parents. But [preventing] me from breastfeeding my child just so he can see the dad is not right."

Stephanie Bodak Nicholson, president of the North Caroline-based La Leche League's USA Council , a nonprofit that advocates for breastfeeding, told the Post that she has gotten at least one call each year over the last three decades about breastfeeding and custody, but noted that she's only one of over 1,000 leaders who field calls in various locations.

"It's definitely something we get calls on," Nicholson said. "It's frequent enough that we keep it on our radar."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2641

Laurie Thompson-Breslin
3d ago

This is a HORRIBLE overreach!! You NEVER force-wean. wtf is WRONG with this judge?! I hear MANY lawsuits in the future, and a relief-of-duties and DISBARMENT for this "judge." A JUDGE cannot order this!!

Reply(326)
525
Troubles lie in the Left
3d ago

Wrong!!!! The dad does not need overnight visits more than the baby needs breast milk. The dad can wait until the baby is a year old for that.

Reply(195)
382
Melissa Osman
3d ago

That's insanity! Whatever is in the best interest for the child needs to be done. At least until 1 year of age breast feeding should be apart of that. SMH! I'm glad the father is at least continuing to use pumped breast milk as much as possible. What happens when the child gets sick and has failure to thrive? What then? my daughter is 18 months and she could not tolerate any formulas at all. Unfortunately I didn't have any milk produced to give her. These babies can get deathly ill off of these nasty behind formulas! Thankfully she threw the formula down at 9 months and never drank another bottle of formula. The ingredients in that nasty formula should be illegal.

Reply(130)
177
Related
The Independent

Nurse Lucy Letby ‘offered to take photos of baby soon after murdering her on fourth attempt’

“Smiling” nurse Lucy Letby offered to take photographs of a baby girl soon after she had murdered her at the fourth attempt, a court has heard.The Crown say the 33-year-old harmed the premature infant with injections of air into her feeding tube and bloodstream before she eventually died in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit in the early hours of October 23 2015.Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the unit on various dates between June 2015 and June 2016.On Wednesday, jurors at Manchester Crown Court began to hear evidence about the nurse’s ninth...
Mary Duncan

“Tell the judge you want to live with me,” dad tells 13-year-old daughter to avoid paying child support

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I count my lucky stars every day that I ended up with a good man to co-parent my child with. Though I don’t really like my daughter Tori’s father, James, we get along well now and have respect for each other. He is a very dependable man who always pays his child support to me on time through a direct bank deposit he set up himself. We never even went to court for a custody agreement, that’s how civil we’ve been able to be with each other.
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Lansing Daily

After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the Bathtub, Police Arrest 3 Family Members

An 11-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her brother gave birth at home, and now he and their parents are facing criminal charges. The girl gave birth to a boy in a bathtub in St. Charles, Missouri, according to a probable cause statement. Her biological brother, who is 17, was charged last week with … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAINT CHARLES, MO
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
Upworthy

Working mom gets drawing of her from 7-year-old son that 'breaks her heart' but also hits close to home for parents

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 11, 2021. It has since been updated. When Priya Amin's 7-year-old son handed her a drawing, her first instinct was to respond with a standard reply of "ohh, that’s so cute!" However, when she took a closer look at the sketch, she was left at a loss for words as she realized it was a heartbreaking depiction of their interaction 10 minutes earlier. It showed a parent at work and a child looking on and asking "Mommy are you done?" The mother, seated before a laptop, responds "No," without looking back. "I actually looked at it, and it broke my heart," Amin told Good Morning America. "Well, it sort of warmed and broke my heart at the same time."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mary Duncan

"You were supposed to watch the baby!" Mother disciplines 3-year-old when he wanders into snow with baby brother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A long time ago, when I was probably just thirteen or fourteen years old, my mom left me and my friend Thea at home to babysit my little sister, Grace. It was winter at the time, and we decided it would be fun to get ourselves and Grace bundled up to go outside and play in the snow.
Insider

Insider

764K+
Followers
40K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy