Lyft passenger recalls kindness of Gary Levin during recent ride

A Palm Beach County woman who recently rode with Gary Levin while he was working as a Lyft driver recounted his positivity and kindness during their brief encounter.

Biju Knox said Levin seemed to know she was having a bad day.

"He said, 'Don't be bummed out. You're such a pretty girl, and it's going to be OK,'" Knox said. "His kindness was so profound, and it just lifted that heavy weight that was on my shoulder."

RELATED: Daughter of missing Lyft driver Gary Levin says father has passed away

Knox was going through a rough divorce and her car was in the shop.

She said Levin had plenty of comforting words during the ride from a car dealership along Northlake Boulevard to her home Jan. 21.

Family photo Those who know Gary Levin say he's an avid car enthusiast.

"He was just so inviting and so welcoming, and it's just his whole aura was so warm," she said.

Knox said during the approximately 20-minute ride home, Levin made her feel better.

Then just over a week later, she saw Levin in the news reports about a missing Lyft driver.

RELATED: Girlfriend remembers Gary Levin as 'golden man' who 'enjoyed people'

"It took the breath out of me. I said, 'Oh my God," Knox said. "So, I looked at the license plate. I looked at the car and sure enough, it matched up with my Lyft log."

For Knox, it all happened so fast and ended sadly.

"I cried," she said. "I sat there and cried because he's a human being."

Levin's words to her are still very much alive.

"He is special," Knox said. "He fell into my lap because I was having a horrible day, and he just gave me, 'Hey, it's going to be OK,' and he made me feel good."

That's the one thing she is holding on to, words that lifted her up and continue to keep her positive.

"Gary was one of those persons where I needed him at that time, and he left me a gift of pure kindness," Knox said.

Those who knew Levin said he began working as a rideshare driver because he enjoyed meeting people.