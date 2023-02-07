Gregory Peck’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Script Is Up for Auction Right Now



Fans of Old Hollywood have a treasure trove on offer from one of the great stars of the era. Heritage is currently auctioning more than 250 items from legendary actor Gregory Peck and his wife, Veronique.

The sale includes numerous mementos that chronicle the actor’s storied career, from personal effects to screenplays to costumes from different productions. Highlights from the auction include a leather-bound script filled with photos from To Kill a Mockingbird , in which Peck won his first and only Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Atticus Finch in 1962. There is also a special 35th-anniversary copy of the novel that inspired the film with an inscription from Harper Lee.

Another lot on offer is a testament to the parties the couple threw that was filled A-list celebrities. Heritage is auctioning off the duo’s star-studded guest book that’s chock full of notes from the likes of Barbara Streisand, Michael Jackson and Sidney Poitier. Those gatherings included poker nights that were hosted at a table given to the Pecks by Barbara and Frank Sinatra. That table, with chairs and chips, is being auctioned as well.

Peck was one of his day’s most famous film stars from the 1940s through the 1970s with films like The Omen, Keys to the Kingdom and Roman Holiday with Aubrey Hepburn. In 1999, the American Film Institute named the actor as the 12th greatest male star of Classic Hollywood. Peck’s second wife, Veronique Passani, worked as a Parisian journalist and philanthropist. The pair first met during an interview they were doing for the promotional tour of the film Roman Holiday and remained married until his death in 2003.

“We are honored to have been entrusted by the Peck family to present this incredible collection to their fans and admirers worldwide,” Carolyn Mani, Heritage’s west coast director of trusts and estates, said in a statement to Robb Report . “Composed of fine and decorative arts, movie memorabilia, jewelry, stage wear and more—not to mention one of the most star-studded poker tables in Hollywood—this auction represents the lives and careers of one of Hollywood’s most revered and beloved couples.”

Interested buyers head over to the auction’s website to place their bids. The 129-page To Kill a Mockingbird screenplay is currently at $6,250, the autographed copy of the anniversary novel at $2,800 and Peck’s 1954 Golden Globe is $5,000. The bidding will conclude on February 23.