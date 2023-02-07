ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Arrest made in drug bust, 300 grams of fentanyl seized

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after a drug bust found him in possession of multiple grams of fentanyl and cocaine inside his home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers served a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Brandonville Toad in Schuylkill County.

Man allegedly found with fentanyl at the Delaware Water Gap

As a result, police say, Michael Kohlhepp, 42, of Bradonville, was arrested and multiple drugs were seized.

Inside the house, investigators stated they confiscated:

  • 300 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $36,000
  • 35 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,000
  • 900 in cash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQKBm_0kffNv6Z00
Pennsylvania State Police

Kohlhepp faces multiple counts of drug charges. He was arraigned and sent to the Schuylkill County Prison on a $100,000 bail.

PSP also notes Kohlhepp was wanted on three arrest warrants, two issued in Schuylkill County and one in Luzerne County.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 8

Related
WBRE

Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in two deaths

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt has been sentenced to one to seven years in prison. Investigators say Schmidt was a suspect in […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, and Morphine Seized from Pottsville Home

A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for selling various drugs out of his home. According to Pottsville Police, on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, Pottsville City Police, State Police and the Schuylkill County Drug Task Force executed an early morning search warrant at residence in the 500 block of E. Market Street, in the city.
WBRE

Three allegedly sell sea salt passing as meth in undercover sting

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police pursuit leads to drug charges in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police pursuit in Monroe County on Wednesday led to a Brooklyn, New York man being charged with drug possession. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on Wednesday, February 8, officers tried to stop a vehicle around 10:30 a.m., on Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township. Police say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Passenger with warrant flees traffic stop on foot

SHENANDOAH – A Tamaqua man with a warrant fled police after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped by State Police downtown. State Police at Frackville stopped a 2015 Nissan at Main and Laurel Streets in town around 1:30am Sunday. Troopers said the passenger, 44-year-old Richard Catena, was...
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Caught on Camera: $1.5K reward for a car vandalism suspect

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information on a suspect who he says used a hatchet to vandalize a car. Forrest Curran, a Shamokin resident, and owner of Alehouse Bar and Grill tell Eyewitness News Thursday night an unknown man used a hatchet and smashed the windshield […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling drugs near Stroudsburg High School

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two men arrested after Berwick shootout

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
BERWICK, PA
Times Leader

Homicide suspect, 17, to remain jailed at LCCF

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said Alan Jay Meyers, 17, charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl, will remain jailed at the county correctional facility. Vough on Friday afternoon presided over the sixth review hearing for Meyers regarding his incarceration at the adult facility. State...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Retired police officer charged with Walmart theft

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were caught, including a retired police officer in Lackawanna County, changing price tags on items from Walmart to pay them at a cheaper price, police say. According to the Taylor Police Department, on January 15 around 2:15 p.m., police were called for a reported theft at the Walmart […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man accused of threatening to kill Luzerne County officer

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say threatened to kill an officer after he originally called 911 asking for a hug. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on February 8 at 7:52 p.m., officers received a 911 dispatch for a man requesting police presence to “give a cop a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy