Arrest made in drug bust, 300 grams of fentanyl seized

UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after a drug bust found him in possession of multiple grams of fentanyl and cocaine inside his home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers served a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Brandonville Toad in Schuylkill County.

As a result, police say, Michael Kohlhepp, 42, of Bradonville, was arrested and multiple drugs were seized.

Inside the house, investigators stated they confiscated:

300 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $36,000

35 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,000

900 in cash

Kohlhepp faces multiple counts of drug charges. He was arraigned and sent to the Schuylkill County Prison on a $100,000 bail.

PSP also notes Kohlhepp was wanted on three arrest warrants, two issued in Schuylkill County and one in Luzerne County.

