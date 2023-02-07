ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

UPDATE: ACLU of Louisiana issues statement on deadly Shreveport police shooting

KATC News
 5 days ago
UPDATE: ACLU of Louisiana issued the following statement on Shreveport Police Killing Alonzo Bagley: The ACLU of Louisiana released the following statement in response to the deadly shooting [cnn.com] of an unarmed Black man by a Shreveport police officer. On February 3, police were called to Mr. Alonzo Bagley’s home following a noise complaint, and minutes later, they shot him dead. The killing comes just days after the ACLU of Louisiana announced a settlement [laaclu.org] with Shreveport Police Department after officers brutalized an unarmed Black man for expressing his first amendment rights.

“We are devastated to learn that the Shreveport police have brutalized and killed yet another unarmed Black man. Together, as a nation, we have watched another minor, routine police encounter turn into a deadly scene.

“Just last week, we settled a case with this agency for targeting and attacking Brandon Kennedy without warning or provocation at a convenience store. It is far past time to move beyond the frame of the bad apple cop. The systemic issues within the Shreveport police department are a broken structure that has normalized racism, brutality, and impunity for officers both criminally and civilly.

“The Shreveport Police Department’s Chief of Police, who claims to be mourning with Mr. Bagley’s family, has continuously failed to enact appropriate policies and practices to hold his officers accountable for their actions. Real accountability includes direct and immediate action taken against Alexander Tyler, the man who killed Mr. Bagley, as well as a full investigation of the officers’ actions against our client, Mr. Kennedy. The Chief must be transparent with the public about why those officers were not terminated and why they have been allowed to continue to patrol the streets, endangering the Black and Brown people of Shreveport.

“A police department that keeps officers on the force who use excessive force against those they are sworn to protect becomes the police force that kills yet another unarmed Black man. We cannot continue this pattern of abuse and the constant failure to adequately investigate excessive force.”

The ACLU of Louisiana’s Justice Lab [aclujusticelab.org] has filed two cases against Shreveport Police Department and has filed nearly 50 cases involving police misconduct and brutality since 2020. The organization is committed to holding police accountable, from unconstitutional searches based on racial profiling to acts of violence committed by officers.
ACLU of Louisiana Legal Director Nora Ahmed

Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly officer shooting in Caddo Parish.

The shooting happened Friday at an apartment complex in Shreveport. Police said they were called to the home for a domestic dispute.

Two officers entered the home and according to LSP Alonzo Bagley took off, jumping from a second story window.

Officer Alexander Tyler gave chase before opening fire hitting Bagley once in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives said Bagley did not have a weapon near or on him at the time of the shooting.

Officer Alexander Tyler was hired by the Shreveport Police Department in May of 2021.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The below statement was issued by United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown in connection with shooting in Shreveport:

On Friday Feb. 3, Alonzo Sentell Bagley tragically died following an officer involved shooting that occurred during contact with a member of the Shreveport Police Department. My thoughts are with the family and the Shreveport community, and I pray for healing as they deal with the trauma resulting from this incident. I am encouraged by the fact that the investigative response and the federal and state ollaboration pertaining to this incident has been swift and efficient.

I have been in communication with District Attorney James Stewart, State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis, and SPD Chief Wayne Smith regarding this incident. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to communicate with state authorities as they conduct their investigation. I have also contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. about the incident.

I hope that any protests remain peaceful and that the rights of protestors will be respected. As members of the law enforcement community, we will adhere to our role of ensuring that the civil rights of all people in the district are respected and all people are treated fairly.

KATC News

