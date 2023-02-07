ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

TMH leaders thank HCA, local organizations for help amid IT security issues

By WTXL Staff reports
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlgcR_0kffNaoY00

Leaders at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) released a statement Tuesday afternoon thanking HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Leon County EMS for their support during ongoing information technology security issues.

TMH officials wrote that community partners have been essential in navigating patient care while they resolve their IT security issues.

"We’ve been meeting regularly with our partners and have collaborated closely behind the scenes to coordinate the flow of patients being routed to HCA." TMH leaders wrote. "We are extremely appreciative of their partnership to ensure our community continues to receive medical care."

The statement went out just one day after the Jacksonville office of the FBI confirmed they are working with TMH to assist with the IT security issue the hospital discovered late Thursday night.

Hospital representatives also thanked The Florida Department of Health, Centralis, RICOH, Apalachee Health Center and other local organizations.

TMH officials said their staff is still working to resolve any IT security issues.

Comments / 0

Related
Tallahassee Reports

Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage

An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month. The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred. Many customers were hearing the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch Raises $62K in First Month of Campaign

The re-election campaign of Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch is reporting that the campaign collected a total of $62,815 in contributions from over 200 donors in the first month of fundraising. During Welch’s initial run for office in 2020, Welch raised $56,056 with approximately $20,000 collected in the first month...
LEON COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

“First Amendment rights are no less important indoors than outdoors” - protesters could lose access to FL Capital with proposed rules

The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers respond to DeSantis’ efforts to do away with DEI

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to defund diversity programs at the state’s public colleges and universities. DeSantis proposed cutting funding for all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs along with critical race theory teachings that are supported by state dollars. When DeSantis’ administration asked public colleges and universities...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84

UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy