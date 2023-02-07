ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX

To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
TYLER, TX
US105

Chick-fil-A’s New Sandwich Has No Chicken in it, & I’m Conflicted

It's pretty big news that Chick-fil-A is moving one of their locations here in Tyler, TX, but this news is even bigger than that. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” said Leslie Neslage, the chain’s director of menu and packaging.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?

Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These

It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend

If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
GILMER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.

East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

6 students hospitalized in Alba-Golden ISD school bus wreck

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba-Golden ISD school bus that was on the way to a UIL academic meet was in a head-on crash Saturday morning. The wreck took place at about 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. A white Hyundai Elantra crossed the center line of the road and struck the bus on the front left, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said. First responders arrived on scene quickly, and the crash has now been cleared.
GRAND SALINE, TX
KLTV

East Texas Restaurant Legacy 2

Lankston Malone's brother, Walter Malone Jr. and customer, Ed Noble talk about the family's restaurant legacy in East Texas. East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lankston Malone opened the restaurant recently, sticking to his family's recipe of serving both...
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Lobos knock off rival Tyler 50-34

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As we get closer to the end of the regular season for boys high school basketball we had a big rivalry matchup in the Rose City between the Tyler Lions and the Longview Lobos. Cujo won the first meeting, on but on Friday it was all Lobos as they beat the […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The Internet Blasts Whitehouse, Texas’ Jackson Mahomes for Latest Wealth Flex

We're all getting ready for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. East Texas is certainly excited since we have two native East Texans playing in the game, Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Groveton's Lane Johnson for the Eagles. But even with all the love shown to Patrick, there is just as much we'll call it "internet hate" for his wife and brother Jackson Mahomes. That "internet hate" was shown with Jackson's latest video.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

High Street bridge reopened in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The bridge in the 500 block of South High Street in Longview has been reopened to traffic, the city announced. The bridge was closed between Nelson Street and Marion Drive due to a sinkhole that opened up on Feb. 1. Traffic was previously rerouted while repairs were being made.
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
