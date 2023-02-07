ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A Brewers affiliate, gets new ownership

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UnBX_0kffMoCv00

BILOXI, Miss. ( WKRG ) — The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, has announced their is new ownership, according to Milb.com .

Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball LLC, a Mississippi entity owned by John Tracy, according to the release.

READ NEXT: The latest Mississippi headlines from WKRG.com

“John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful businesses and a passion for the game,” said Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers’ General Manager. “Our organization is excited to carry on the tradition of baseball in Biloxi with John, and we thank Ken for everything he did for our community and team.”

The new ownership will provide “capital, resources and a dedication to the fan experience to mobilize future growth ensuring that the Biloxi Shuckers continue to be a pillar in the community,” reads the release.

Previous ownership, led by Young, purchased the team in 2015. Young said it has been “an honor” being a part of the Biloxi community.

““The Biloxi Shuckers are in good hands with John as his track record of building organizations and supporting communities makes him a perfect fit,” said Young. “I will continue to root for Biloxi and will remain a Shuckers fan for life.”

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

The Shuckers begin their season Friday, April 7 at the Mississippi Braves in a three-game series. They return to Biloxi for a five-game homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Tuesday, April 11 to Sunday, April 16.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Mississippi police officer fired after man dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

High school coach accused of secretly recording teen

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man was arrested for allegedly secretly recording a teen girl while she showered and changed in his home, the Lynn Haven Police Department said Tuesday. Daniel Gilbert Franklin, 56, was arrested after the 14-year-old victim allegedly found the camera and reported it to her parents, police wrote. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

200 students stage walkout at Alabama high school in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Monroe Police identify second suspect in fatal Winnsboro Road shooting

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/08/2023; 11:15 AM): On February 8, 2023, around 11:15 AM, Detective Matt Schmitz confirmed with NBC 10 that Monroe Police are searching for another suspect in the fatal shooting that took place on Winnsboro Road. According to authorities, they are searching for Xavier Givens. Anyone with […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

‘Walking Dead’ actor to appear in a Alabama courtroom next week

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing […]
HENRY COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mother accused of assaulting pregnant 14-year-old daughter in Louisiana

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 30, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old victim advised that her mother, Clemetris Thomas, and her mother’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted her. NBC 10 […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Alabama pastor changes federal plea in drug case, again

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea. In November, Glasgow changed his original […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Fentanyl dealer sentenced after death at Keesler Air Force Base

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) –  A Biloxi man was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9 after pleading guilty to a charge connected to the death of an airman. Dean Fender, 26, was ordered to serve 36 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Court judge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Fender pleaded guilty to […]
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy