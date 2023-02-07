ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MLB expansion proposal that could ruin a classic Cardinals rivalry

What is baseball without a good rivalry? The Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, and Giants could find out if this proposal becomes a reality. In an article in The Athletic this week, MLB analyst Jim Bowden presented his version of what a realignment would look like with an expansion to 32 teams. The proposal would eliminate the American and National Leagues and opt for regional divisions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move

Though he is now officially retired, Albert Pujols is still making moves. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the 11-time All-Star Pujols is leaving his longtime agent Dan Lozano and hiring Roc Nation Sports. Heyman adds that Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z, will be repping Pujols in his... The post Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears

It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Who are the Chicago Cubs in the World Baseball Classic?

Like the Olympics, every four years is a super-baseball fan's favorite time of the year. The World Baseball Classic. Earlier this week, the rosters for the countries involved were announced, and the Chicago Cubs have players representing 10 of the 20 teams involved. So who are the players on the 10 teams and what are Cubs fans hoping to see from them?
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman among top in NFL in 2022

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels turned in a big first year in Pittsburgh in 2022. When Ryan Poles took over as general manager for the Chicago Bears, he brought a plan with him to the franchise. That plan included a rebuild on the fly as the team moved on from key pieces last offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
2foodtrippers

Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Kyle Long tells cruel, yet hilarious, Matt Nagy story

Kyle Long gave insight into what it was like being coached by former Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "We were playing the Raiders, and we were getting our a-ses whooped," Long said on his brother, Chris Long's podcast. "We're in there at halftime and our head coach, Matt Nagy, God Bless him, he looks at the o-line and he says 'You guys are playing like some gutless, quiet, b-tches.'
CHICAGO, IL
