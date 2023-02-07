Read full article on original website
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year
The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB expansion proposal that could ruin a classic Cardinals rivalry
What is baseball without a good rivalry? The Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, and Giants could find out if this proposal becomes a reality. In an article in The Athletic this week, MLB analyst Jim Bowden presented his version of what a realignment would look like with an expansion to 32 teams. The proposal would eliminate the American and National Leagues and opt for regional divisions.
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears
Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to go back there," Gould said to The 33rd Team. "There's a lot of guys that are...
Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move
Though he is now officially retired, Albert Pujols is still making moves. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the 11-time All-Star Pujols is leaving his longtime agent Dan Lozano and hiring Roc Nation Sports. Heyman adds that Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z, will be repping Pujols in his... The post Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chicago Cubs: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win the World Series
This offseason, the Chicago Cubs completely changed the look of what is expected to be their Opening Day lineup. However, more moves will likely need to be made for the Cubs to get back to the World Series. The Cubs have been one of the most active MLB teams this...
Sorry, Atlanta Braves fans: Mike Soroka wants you to call him something else now
Mike Soroka was far too simple. Instead, the Atlanta Braves pitcher wants fans to call him by his full name. Michael Soroka doesn’t roll off the tongue like ‘mike’ does, but we’ll go with it for now. Every now and then, media members are asked to...
Could Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for Burns?
PHOENIX -- Armed with around $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles can go any number of ways in what is expected to be a transformational offseason. The prevailing belief from those around the NFL is that the...
All-Star Closer Was Cubs' Best 'Under-the-Radar" Acquisition During Offseason
An All-Star closer was the best 'under-the-radar' acquisition for the Chicago Cubs according to The Athletic's MLB staff.
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears
It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
Why It's Time the Chicago Bears Rid Themselves of Justin Fields
Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Bears needs to dump Justin Fields this offseason.
Who are the Chicago Cubs in the World Baseball Classic?
Like the Olympics, every four years is a super-baseball fan's favorite time of the year. The World Baseball Classic. Earlier this week, the rosters for the countries involved were announced, and the Chicago Cubs have players representing 10 of the 20 teams involved. So who are the players on the 10 teams and what are Cubs fans hoping to see from them?
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman among top in NFL in 2022
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels turned in a big first year in Pittsburgh in 2022. When Ryan Poles took over as general manager for the Chicago Bears, he brought a plan with him to the franchise. That plan included a rebuild on the fly as the team moved on from key pieces last offseason.
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
Kyle Long tells cruel, yet hilarious, Matt Nagy story
Kyle Long gave insight into what it was like being coached by former Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "We were playing the Raiders, and we were getting our a-ses whooped," Long said on his brother, Chris Long's podcast. "We're in there at halftime and our head coach, Matt Nagy, God Bless him, he looks at the o-line and he says 'You guys are playing like some gutless, quiet, b-tches.'
