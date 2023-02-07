Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter NelsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
1011now.com
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
klkntv.com
Two seriously injured in crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in north Lincoln on Friday night. One of them needed CPR, Lincoln Police said, and both were taken to a hospital. The one-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. An SUV...
Nebraska deputy finds more than 16 pounds of meth in vehicle
A California man is accused of possessing more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine when he was stopped by a Nebraska deputy on Friday, authorities said.
News Channel Nebraska
Agencies: Seward meth bust, Lincoln machine gun, links to Mexico drug trafficking
NEBRASKA CITY – Law enforcement agencies have announced multiple developments in drug enforcement in February including a meth bust in Seward County Friday, a separate machine gun case involving a Lincoln homicide and conviction in an Iowa case linked to cartels in Mexico. A deputy with the Seward County...
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
kfornow.com
Task Force Members Arrest Man Wanted on Warrants
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–A 39-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force tracked him down around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the NP Mart off of 28th and “O” Street. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Robert Ironbear was...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence. Mark A. Ryan. Age: 39. 2 warrants: Failure to Pay; obstructing peace officer, Failure to Appear; theft-receive stolen property $1500-$4999. Kennedy J. Starling.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges from Thursday incident
At about 6:55 Thursday morning, a Fremont resident reported that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military and Broad streets. Police were unable to contact that individual. At 7:32 a.m., Fremont police received another call that the individual was walking with an open container and causing a disturbance in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
klkntv.com
Driver walks home after flipping car into ditch west of Lincoln, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A driver walked home Thursday morning after flipping his car into a ditch west of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were sent to the single-car rollover around 3:20 a.m. near Southwest 92nd and West O Streets. When deputies arrived, they couldn’t...
klkntv.com
Seward County deputy finds over 16 pounds of meth in car, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A California man was arrested Friday after a Seward County deputy found over 16 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office says. A deputy pulled over the vehicle for multiple vehicle and traffic violations on Interstate 80 near Goehner, according to the sheriff’s office.
WOWT
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 14 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many...
klkntv.com
Burglar slips into Dunkin’ in Lincoln, pries open safe and takes off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police say someone broke into a local doughnut shop and pried open its safe overnight. Lincoln Police officers were called to the Dunkin’ near 84th and O Streets early Wednesday morning. A manager told police that the backdoor was found ajar, and a safe...
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets $500,000 in marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
kfornow.com
Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
Prosecutors won’t charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn’t enough...
klkntv.com
Teenager in custody after Omaha Police find 16-year-old shot in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teenager is behind bars after police say he shot a 16-year-old boy Wednesday night. Omaha Police were called to the area of 132nd and Center Streets just after 9 p.m. and found a teenager who had been shot. He was taken to an Omaha...
KSNB Local4
Person injured in fire near Mead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in Saunders County. Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., the Mead Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 77 and County Road Q. Firefighters said they were dispatched to...
