News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
1011now.com

Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two seriously injured in crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in north Lincoln on Friday night. One of them needed CPR, Lincoln Police said, and both were taken to a hospital. The one-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. An SUV...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot

The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Task Force Members Arrest Man Wanted on Warrants

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–A 39-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force tracked him down around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the NP Mart off of 28th and “O” Street. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Robert Ironbear was...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence. Mark A. Ryan. Age: 39. 2 warrants: Failure to Pay; obstructing peace officer, Failure to Appear; theft-receive stolen property $1500-$4999. Kennedy J. Starling.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces charges from Thursday incident

At about 6:55 Thursday morning, a Fremont resident reported that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military and Broad streets. Police were unable to contact that individual. At 7:32 a.m., Fremont police received another call that the individual was walking with an open container and causing a disturbance in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Rusty's 3 Day Forecast

Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 14 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many...
OMAHA, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Wanted Man Surrenders Peacefully At Northeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Investigators with the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning arrested a wanted man, who refused to come out of a camper at a northeast Lincoln home. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, 37-year-old David Barrett indicated he had a gun on him and deputies...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Person injured in fire near Mead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in Saunders County. Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., the Mead Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 77 and County Road Q. Firefighters said they were dispatched to...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE

