Read full article on original website
Related
New court documents detail how police linked Tampa rapper to pregnant mother's murder
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Billy Adams had his first court appearance since being charged with two felonies in the murder of Alana Sims. Sims was killed just days after Adams was acquitted in a separate double homicide case. The hearing only lasted a few minutes, but the...
fox13news.com
The case against Billy Adams: Court records show evidence gathered in young mother's murder
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man who was just acquitted of a double-murder after claiming self-defense to a jury has been arrested for killing someone else, and prosecutors say he tried to claim self-defense again. New court records say that three days after he heard "not guilty" in a Tampa...
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, leaving body for days
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.
Mothers address Steven Lorenzo in court: ‘You do not deserve to be living’
"He was my first born, light of my life, he wasn't perfect but he was loved by all," Ruth Wachholtz said about her son Michael.
Bradenton Proud Boys member pleads guilty to felony charge in Capitol riot, faces decades in prison
A Bradenton man and self-identified Proud Boy has pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, federal court records show.
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing man to death, arrested for 2nd-degree murder
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for the stabbing death of Brian Graham on Thursday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Authorities believe that Shakerra Long had a relationship with Graham and stabbed him early Sunday, Feb. 5. Graham's death wasn't reported until Tuesday, Feb....
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
‘It’s upsetting’: Hillsborough deputy arrested on DUI charge, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County patrol deputy was arrested on a DUI charge shortly before midnight Thursday, according to officials.
Manatee County sheriff: 4th student arrested for making school threat 'as a joke'
PARRISH, Fla. — A fourth student was arrested Thursday evening after a handful of arrests were made prior in connection to threats made at Parrish Community High School, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. While investigating numerous false tips about a school shooting at the...
fox13news.com
Tampa rapper arrested for young mother's murder days after being acquitted of recording studio double-murder
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa jury acquitted Billy Adams of killing two men in a makeshift recording studio in Lutz. He walked free from a Tampa courtroom on January 27. Three days later, a young mother who was pregnant with her second child was found shot to death in a residential area of New Tampa. Her toddler was still in her vehicle nearby.
St. Pete Police charge father over death of son, 13, during illegal street race
The father of a 13-year-old who died last month after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle is facing child neglect charges, St. Petersburg Police announced on Thursday.
'Our job is not done': Detectives search for man accused of trying to rob Valrico bank
VALRICO, Fla. — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man they say tried to rob a bank Friday in Valrico. At approximately 2 p.m., a man entered a Truist Bank located at 3511 Bell Shoals Road with a gray bag and what appeared to be a pipe bomb, the sheriff's office explains in a news release.
Police arrest suspect in a January murder
A suspect has been arrested by the Tampa Police for the killing of a mother in January. On Jan. 30, 2023, a mother was found dead next to an SUV with a toddler sleeping inside.
Man in Clearwater accused of scratching Corvette, causing $3k in damage
Police said a man in Clearwater caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Corvette after he scratched the side of a vehicle with an unknown object.
Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0