Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensleyAtlanta, GA
Thrillist
The Best Singles Bars in Atlanta for Actually Meeting Someone
You may not have met your future significant other just yet, but there are plenty of places in Atlanta to find someone new. Notable bars like The St. Regis and Ponce City Market’s 12 Cocktail provide an upscale vibe when you’re feeling classy, while spots like Johnny’s Hideaway are go-to establishments when you want to let loose and have an old-fashioned good time. Here are the best spots in the city of singles.
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spot
A popular Georgia-based restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Atlanta, with a grand opening event scheduled for later this month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the popular local Georgia-based restaurant chain Urban Wings will be holding a grand opening event for its newest restaurant location in Atlanta, according to local sources.
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
Georgia gets romantic: 2 restaurants land on OpenTable’s love-filled list
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to plan a romantic evening with your boo. OpenTable, the online reservation platform, has revealed its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023″ list (which arrived at its findings by analyzing over 13 million reviews), and two Georgia hotspots made the cut — The Olde Pink House and Canoe.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week. Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb
Another Black-owned coffee shop is headed to metro Atlanta. Locally-owned Dope Coffee is opening its first physical location later this month, a 6,000-square-foot facility including a cafe, community space and distribution center in Decatur. The company’s founders, Michael and Michelle Loyd, will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 18, featuring live music, coffee roasting […] The post Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the most romantic restaurants in Atlanta
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you might want to start making dinner plans if you haven’t already. Taking your special someone out for a night of exquisite dining is a wonderful way to express your love. This city’s diversified and elevated cuisine has plenty to offer,...
Massive fire gutted a tire shop and a neighboring restaurant in Paulding Co
As the fire was being extinguished, hot spots sparked a second fire, bringing fire crews back to the scene.
Atlanta club closes days after co-owner shot, killed outside of building
An Atlanta club, Republic Lounge has closed its doors just days after its co-owner was shot and killed outside of the building.
capitalbnews.org
Atlanta Is Starting Construction of ‘Cop City.’ Here’s What You Need to Know.
As the family of Manuel “Tortuguita” Paez Terán was holding a press conference on the steps of the DeKalb County courthouse on Monday, a coalition of Georgia law enforcement teams were conducting another SWAT operation at the forest encampment where Paez Terán had been killed by police while protesting the planned “Cop City” training facility.
1 dead in double shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex
One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, poli...
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Whataburger to Break Ground on First Covington Restaurant
Following a ground-breaking ceremony on Feb 15, franchise group Made to Order Holdings plans on opening the location by year’s end while bringing some 150 jobs to the community.
theatlanta100.com
Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios
With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
AccessAtlanta
Need fitness inspo? Access Atlanta readers can help you add variety to your workout routine
Is your January fitness motivation fading? Don’t be concerned; you’re not alone! You’re also not out of options. While the typical gym may keep some fitness enthusiasts motivated, others might need to switch things up to take their fitness journey to the next level. Luckily, Access Atlanta readers helped us find the best indoor and outdoor workout options for our annual Best of Atlanta awards.
Eater
The Sandwiches at This New Edgewood Restaurant and Cocktail Bar Look Seriously Legit
The owners of East Atlanta Village restaurant Banshee open sandwich shop and cocktail bar Bona Fide Deluxe Tuesday, February 14, bringing Edgewood and Candler Park an all-day hangout. And, yes, the bar stays open for cocktails, wine, and beer after the kitchen closes for the night. Located on La France...
Kevin Gillespie on Finding New Opportunities in Revival Tragedy
The acclaimed restaurateur and Top Chef says that finding a new location for Revival will allow the business to capitalize on some of the things they’ve learned over the years.
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
