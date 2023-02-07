Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jocoreport.com
Maylene Warren Sanders
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Maylene Warren Sanders, age 97, of US HWY 701 South Four Oaks, NC, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00AM at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks. Rev. Walter Gaskins will officiate.
jocoreport.com
Katherine Moore Jolliff
Katherine Moore Jolliff, of Smithfield, NC, formerly of Nags Head died Sunday, February 6th, 2023. She was born September 2nd, 1949 in Smithfield, NC to Jimmie and Lucille Jolliff. She graduated from Peace College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Afterwards, Katherine pursued a career in education. She received the Teacher of the Year award at Garner Junior High and inspired countless students to love literature, history, and the arts.
jocoreport.com
George Albert Johnson
George Albert Johnson, Sr., (83) was born on the 29th day of September 1939 to Gertrude Thornton Johnson and George Aaron Johnson. At the young age of 12 Albert took over the duties of caring for his family when his father became ill. Albert spent around 48 years farming. He...
jocoreport.com
Dee F Kennedy Jr.
Selma – Dee F. Kennedy Jr., age 83, went to his heavenly home on Friday February 10, 2023 at Smithfield Manor Rehab. He was born in Johnston County on December 5, 1939 to the late Dee F. Kennedy Sr. and Violet Rogers Kennedy. In addition to his mother and father, he is also preceded in death by wife of 54 years, Doris Earp Kennedy.
jocoreport.com
Nancy Prevatte Evans
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Nancy Prevatte Evans, age 90, of Sanders Street died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Cardinal Care in Dunn surrounded by love. Funeral services will be 11:00AM Friday, February 10, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Four Oaks. Officiating will be Rev. John Norman. Burial will follow in Four Oaks City Cemetery, Four Oaks.
jocoreport.com
Willa Jean Best
Selma – Willa Jean McCullen Best, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in her home in Selma. She was born in Harnett County on June 5, 1943, to the late Ivey and Pencie McCullen. She is preceded in death by husband, Donald C. Best, daughter, Crystal Turner DiCorte, step-daughter, Debbie Best Austin and grandson, Scotty Whaley. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
jocoreport.com
James (Tynce) Edward Corbett
Selma – James (Tynce) Edward Corbett, age 84, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the SECU Hospice House of Smithfield. Born, November 10, 1938, in Johnston County he was a son of the late Arthur and Triencie Corbett. He is preceded in death by his siblings; Billy Corbett, Bobby Corbett, Pauline Creech, Hazel Batten, Mildred Creech and Marjorie Corbett.
jocoreport.com
Allen Taylor Bullock
Allen Taylor Bullock, age 84, was born June 4 1938, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at his home in Knightdale, NC. He was born in Franklin County to the late Edward Taylor Bullock and Ruby Gray Bullock. In addition to his mother and father, he is preceded in death by his sister Nancy Howard.
jocoreport.com
Melissa Hubbard Named Clayton High Principal
CLAYTON – Melissa Hubbard has been named Principal of Clayton High by Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy. Hubbard is in her 26th year working in education, and has most recently served as Principal of Archer Lodge Middle School (ALMS). ALMS Assistant Principal Matt Johnson will serve as Interim Principal of the school beginning Monday, Feb. 13.
jocoreport.com
Firefighters On Scene At Large Wayne County Fire
DUDLEY – Wayne County 911 received a call at 1:27 am Saturday reporting a large fire at National Salvage and Service Corp, located at 430 Old Mt Olive Hwy in Dudley. The site is a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties. A passerby saw the fire and told dispatchers the flames were three stories high.
jocoreport.com
Mother Sentenced To 40-58 Years In Prison For Crimes Against Her Juvenile Daughter
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Following a two week trial in Johnston County Superior Court, a 43 year-old woman has been convicted of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, sexual servitude, and incest. Zuammett Velasco was found guilty and sentenced to serve between 40 and 58 years in state prison.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Linked To Kansas Crash, Charged With Insurance Fraud
SELMA – A 37 year-old Selma man has been arrested on numerous charges including insurance fraud. On May 13, 2021, authorities said Christopher Alan Eissens of Buffalo Creek Drive reported to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office his 2013 Ford F-150 pickup had been stolen. Eissens allegedly told deputies...
jocoreport.com
$2 Million Bid Awarded For North Johnston High Cafeteria Expansion
KENLY – The Johnston County Board of Education approved a $2,028,000 bid for the North Johnston High School cafeteria expansion and renovation project. The money will come from the 2018 school bond referendum. According to Johnston County Public Schools, the project will include an addition to the existing dining...
jocoreport.com
Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI
KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Charged With Killing Dunn Store Clerk
DUNN – Dunn Police have arrested a 16 year-old suspect in the murder of a convenience store clerk. Police officers responded to a 911 call at 10:54pm Wednesday at the Family Mart, also known as “Franks”, located at 610 E. Broad Street. Officers found the victim, Nasi Azzan, injured on the floor behind the counter.
jocoreport.com
Drug Suspect Fleeing From Cops Crashes Into Mother And Child
DUNN – A traffic stop for an unsafe movement escalated into a vehicle chase, a crash with injuries, significant property damage and seizure of a large amount of cocaine around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. “On February 5th, 2023, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a...
jocoreport.com
Smithfield PD CALEA Reaccreditation
The Smithfield Police Department is scheduled for a virtual annual review as part of a program to achieve reaccreditation by verifying it meets professional standards. An assessor from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), will begin February 17, 2023 and review files through February 25, 2023. The Smithfield Police Department’s performance will be assessed in all aspects of the agency’s policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services.
jocoreport.com
Fatal Motorcycle Accident Under Investigation
CLEVELAND – A single vehicle accident on NC 42 West near Interstate 40 in the Cleveland community claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Wednesday evening. Around 8:30pm, the cyclist reportedly struck a concrete median and was ejected. The motorcycle traveled another 100 feet after impacting the median before it came to rest.
jocoreport.com
Local Government Commission Approves Financing For 220-Bed Wayne County Jail
RALEIGH – Wayne County will build an additional jail facility to connect with the Carey Winders Detention Center Annex built in 2016, and replace the Wayne County Detention Center built in 1994. The Local Government Commission (LGC) approved $55 million in financing for the project on Feb. 7. It...
jocoreport.com
Driver Flees From Accident Scene
CLAYTON – The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash reported Tuesday night on Buffalo Road just south of NC Highway 42. According to witnesses, a red passenger car drifted off the right shoulder of Buffalo Road near Sara Lane and struck a piece of construction equipment, on the shoulder, used by crews installing new utility lines. The equipment had been marked with traffic cones off the highway.
Comments / 0