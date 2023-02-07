Selma – Willa Jean McCullen Best, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in her home in Selma. She was born in Harnett County on June 5, 1943, to the late Ivey and Pencie McCullen. She is preceded in death by husband, Donald C. Best, daughter, Crystal Turner DiCorte, step-daughter, Debbie Best Austin and grandson, Scotty Whaley. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.

SELMA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO