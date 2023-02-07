Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama vs. Lehigh
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team kicks off its season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Lehigh. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. CT. Keep it locked with Tide 100.9 for live updates from the game all day long. Latest updates will be below.⬇️. B7 || Bailey Dowling grounded...
Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
ESPN Claims Alabama is “Most Likely to Regress” in 2023
Lots of changes have been happening to the Alabama football team, leaving people wondering if 2023 will be another rebuilding year for the Tide. The team has brought on two new coordinators, Tommy Reese and Kevin Steele, as well as a new starting lineup. ESPN recently published a statistical analysis...
Alabama Tame the Wildcats in their Own Backyard
It's not just the Alabama men's basketball team that is rolling in hoops. The Alabama women's basketball team picked up their 18th win of the season, by defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 72-65. The first quarter was a tightly contested battle with the two teams feeling each other out. Brittany Davis...
Depth and Defense Continues to Separate Alabama from SEC
No. 3 Alabama’s 97-69 thrashing of Florida on Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum continued their steady play since losing to Oklahoma. The win also improved the Crimson Tide to 11-0 in conference play this season, and it sits alone atop the SEC standings heading into Saturday’s game at Auburn.
Alabama Feasts on Florida to Stay Undefeated in SEC Play
No. 3 Alabama (21-3, 11-0) defeated Florida (13-11, 6-5) 97-69 to improve to 11-0 in league play for the first time since 1955-56. "We played a lot more like we are accustomed to playing," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "When we're locked in and our effort is there we're a really good team."
2023 Preseason Alabama Depth Chart Predictions (Offense)
Alabama's home opener against Middle Tennessee is Sept. 2, which is 204 days away, but it is never too early to predict what the depth chart will look like this fall. This starting quarterback battle will likely not be decided until after fall camp and both QB's have strengths and weakness. Milroe has more experience and more mobile, while Simpson's arm talent is highly regarded. Coach Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees certainly have a talented pool of quarterbacks to choose from.
Former Alabama Tight End Not Invited to NFL Combine
Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley was not invited to the 2023 NFL Combine, according to Alabama beat reporter for AL.com Mike Rodak. The Ill., native spent three seasons at the Capstone before transferring to Texas. During his Tide tenure, he saw time in 36 games, catching 37 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns, as well as attempting six kickoff returns for 106 yards.
PHOTOS: Tide Swamps Gators in Coleman Coliseum
The Crimson Tide delivered another dominant performance Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum to stay undefeated in SEC Play. The 97-69 shellacking was Alabama's fourth victory by 25 points or more within the conference. Here are the best photos from the beatdown!. Alabama vs Florida - Feb 8, 2023. The Alabama...
Former Bama OC Shares His Super Bowl Plans
Brian Daboll's time in Tuscaloosa was brief, but it netted the fanbase another trophy that matters in the case. Now, just a few years later, he's the NFL Coach of the Year. Daboll led the New York Giants to their first playoff win since the 2011 Super Bowl season under Tom Coughlin and helped Saquon Barkley revive his career and Daniel Jones look like a legitimate NFL quarterback.
Alabama Freshman Named As Finalist For Julius Erving Award
Alabama freshman Brandon Miller has been named a Top-10 finalist for the Julius Erving Award. Since 2015, the Julius Erving Award has been awarded to the best small forward in college basketball. Miller currently leads all freshmen in scoring, averaging 19 points per game to go along with 8.3 rebounds....
Thirteen Former Alabama Players Invited to NFL Combine
13 former Alabama football players were invited to the 2023 NFL Combine. The list of participants was announced on Wednesday morning by the league. The offensive players invited include quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Cameron Latu, and offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor and Tyler Steen. The defensive...
Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame to Induct “Tuscaloosa Kid” During Ceremony Saturday
Mike "The Tuscaloosa Kid" Hutchinson will join eight inductees that will be added to the 2023 class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in Gasden. According to a release, the ceremony will take place at The Venue at Coosa Landing at 6 p.m. The event will also feature a professional fight card.
How Devonta Smith Was Almost A New York Giant
As many former Alabama coaching staffers made the move to the NFL, landing various coaching jobs with the New York Giants, former Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith was told the fit was a "no-brainer" during the 2021 NFL Draft. "I knew it was going to be New York," said Smith...
Former Bama Assistant wins NFL Coach of the Year
Things have been bleak for fans of the blue team in the Meadowlands ever since the departure of future NFL Hall of Fame coach Tom Coughlin in 2015. The New York Giants have gone a combined 42-71-1 under five head coaches in the time that has passed. Finally, they have a winner at the helm again.
Saban Snags Some New Wheels
Last year, the fearless leader of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, entered into a partnership with a group of investors to open a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the perennial pilot of Mercedes-Benz vehicles has opted to park a prancing horse outside of Tuscaloosa National Airport instead of his usual ride.
